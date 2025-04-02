Incorporate these wedding trends into your 2025 celebration

By Emma Reed | Intern

Planning a wedding is all about a couple’s personal style and thoughtful details. This year’s trends bring new energy while still leaving room for a few favorites from 2024.

2025 weddings are focusing on connection and creativity, giving weddings a more personal and intimate feel. Couples are moving away from overly traditional ideas and choosing moments that feel true to them, using the wedding itself to express themselves. Let’s dive into a few examples.

Draped Fabric

Draped fabric — used intentionally to enhance decorativeness — has become one of the most eye-catching details showing up in 2025. Instead of a structured look, these veils use flowing fabric that adds movement and drama to the room. It creates a romantic and vintage feel that adds uniqueness and a dreamy aesthetic to videos and photos. It’s perfect for brides who want something elegant but not overly traditional.

Irregular Seating

Irregular seating at receptions is also gaining popularity, breaking away from straight rows or banquet tables. Chairs arranged in circular patterns at the ceremony or curved seating at the reception adds uniqueness. This setup also makes it easier for guests to talk to each other and helps the space feel more open and social. For couples who want their wedding to feel like a big gathering instead of a formal event, this trend is worth considering.

Private Moments

These meaningful moments between couples can be incorporated several times throughout the wedding day. Some couples have begun to exchange vows or share their first dance in private before or after the main celebration. This allows for a less rehearsed and pressured moment. It’s a beautiful way to create a real memory that isn’t just for making guests feel the emotions of the moment — it’s truly intimate.

Disposable camera photography

To keep things interactive and candid, disposable cameras are given to guests so they can capture moments they find special throughout the night. This provides couples with a more relaxed, behind-the-scenes look at their day, packed with surprises they may have missed. These photos offer different perspectives of the special day from all guests.

Even with new ideas on the rise, a few standout trends from last year are still showing up and should be included within this year’s weddings.

Multiple outfits

Outfit changes can make for one of the most fun parts of the day. They allow the bride to shift the vibe from the ceremony to the reception and express even more of their personality. It’s a great way to stay comfortable and stylish while keeping the excitement going for dancing, speeches and dining. The changes also add an extra layer of fun for both the couple and the guests. Some brides even keep it a surprise, which was seen frequently in 2024. This can lead to an exciting moment when the new look is revealed, making the moment even more entertaining.

Neck Scarves

Neck scarves for the bride are sticking around from 2024’s bridal trends. They add a stylish twist without feeling too trendy and can be worn in place of a veil or layered with one for an extra touch of drapey elegance. This accessory also brings a vintage, romantic feel to the look.

These ideas have survived another year because they help create weddings that look good and reflect a couple’s style in a personal and creative way.

If you’re getting married this year, these trends are options to incorporate to make your day feel personal and stylish. Whether you’re planning on trying something new or keeping a few favorites from last year, there’s plenty of inspiration to help you plan a day you’ll never forget.