Don’t judge a state by its stereotype

By The Editorial Board

Here at Baylor, where all 50 states are represented in our student body, our homes have somewhat become our identities. Because of this widespread draw, “Where are you from?” or “Where’s home?” is often one of the first questions asked when meeting new people. It also becomes one of the first judgements people make when assessing who we are.

Perhaps you’ve done it too. A friend introduces you to one of their classmates. You discover they are from Boston. You immediately assume they are rude, drink Dunkin’ Donuts every morning and use the phrase “wicked awesome” in their daily vocabulary.

Okay — maybe your stereotyping isn’t that severe. But it’s pretty well-known that Easterners are always in a hurry, Midwesterners are overly polite, Southerners are simple and West Coasters are laid-back, right? Not in all cases.

Allowing these assumptions to form real opinions about people we don’t even know is crazy work. Perhaps with more time spent together, you discover that Bostonian is one of the sweetest, shyest individuals you’ve ever met who prefers tea to coffee any day.

These stereotypes can be harmful as well as inaccurate. It’s all fun and games until we start taking these stereotypes for fact. The idea that we might perceive someone as nice or mean, smart or dumb, generous or stingy is completely unfair to that person, especially when we project these assumptions onto other people, adding to the stereotyping.

This issue goes for cities, states and regions as well as people. It’s easy for each of us to adopt superiority complex-like attitudes about where we come from because we have truly experienced our home states. We know the very best parts of what it’s like to be a Texan, a Nevadan, a Californian. But what about being a Wisconsinite, an Alabamian, a Virginian? For instance, someone who might consider Kansas to be ugly doesn’t know about their incredible sunsets. Or if they had only asked someone from Idaho, they would know the state isn’t dull, but full of exciting camping and hiking areas.

Consider this. I think most out-of-staters can easily say that their idea of what Texas is like before coming to Baylor was different in one way or another than their actual experience of it. For instance, Texas isn’t just a dry, dusty desert with gun-slinging, drawling cowboys and tumbleweeds rolling around all over the place (although there certainly is some of that). In reality, it’s a place with some of the most hospitable people you’ll ever meet who will likely welcome you into their home for a meal — no matter what your background is or how you differ from them politically. In terms of the land, the desert accusations are wrong even if it is hot; Texas has plenty of lush wildlife to go around. The state even has a rainy season.

Also, not everyone has an accent here!

Stereotypes are called stereotypes for a reason. Likely, what you’ve heard about that one boring state or that ugly city is not 100% true. If you care so much, try visiting the place for yourself. You could very well find you love a state you’ve hesitated to travel to or even that you dislike a place you assumed you’d love. College is about trying new things. The next time you get the chance, try a new state or city before you judge it.