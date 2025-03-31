Take care of Earth — the Bible tells us to

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

I often find myself marveling at this beautiful life we live and this beautiful Earth we live on. And how could I not, right? I mean, not only is the natural beauty of Earth one of the most awe-inspiring spectacles we will ever see, but there is even beauty in the simple things. There is beauty in how ecosystems function, how a mother lion takes care of her cub and even in the pop of thunder followed by the crack of lightning.

It is perfect. There is so much beauty that I can’t help but feel the passionate urge to do what I can to protect and preserve that. Whether it be the fear of human extinction, compassion for ecosystems full of abundant living creatures or simply the personal enjoyment that comes with Earth’s beauty, people have valid reasons for wanting to protect the environment.

One reason in particular, which I expected would be higher on many people’s priority list, is our duty to be stewards of God’s perfect creation. When I see laws added or removed for monetary gain that completely ignore the immensely negative impact they will have on Earth, I am left bewildered. I cannot help but think of the countless passages in the Bible commanding us to do the opposite.

“For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities — all things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things hold together.” (Colossians 16:17)

It all starts with our love for God. A practical way for us to show our love for Him daily is by keeping and maintaining his creation. Everything He created belongs to Him, and we are the beneficiaries of that creation. We should feel a responsibility and duty to care for what He has created.

“The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it.” (Genesis 2:15)

This verse set an early precedent of stewardship with the words “work” and “keep,” signifying humanity’s role and purpose here on Earth. These two words are very intertwined, as I understand the pairing of working and keeping as cultivating and replenishing. Work the Earth and utilize it for your survival, but keep it by caring for and replenishing the land you use.

“And God blessed them. And God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.'” (Genesis 1:28)

Another example of our role and purpose on earth is very clearly defined through this verse. While some may view the words “subdue” and “dominion” as exploitative authority, the biblical context implies that those words point to caretaking and stewardship. Looking at the previous two verses, we are to show our love for God by having dominion or responsibility over His creation.

“Look at the birds of the air: they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?” (Matthew 6:26)

Of course, the main takeaway here is to trust in God’s provision. If He will take care of the birds of the air, He will certainly take care of you. But an underlying message I see here is the fact that God is taking care of the birds despite the fact that they may be viewed as insignificant compared to humans. God clearly values every aspect of His creation, so why shouldn’t we? God’s love extends further than humans and so should ours.

“The land shall not be sold in perpetuity, for the land is mine. For you are strangers and sojourners with me. And in all the country you possess, you shall allow a redemption of the land.” (Leviticus 25:23-24)

This is a clear reminder that Earth, though we are its inhabitants, belongs to God. Our responsibility on this land is to tend and take care of it. By the way, this is a responsibility and a command. The Year of Jubilee calls for “redemption of the land” by giving the land its own Sabbath to rest and replenish. Caring for the land is a high priority, and we should treat it as such.

While these are just a few examples, there is a clear and large emphasis on caring for God’s creation. I know we are a nation crippled with debt, and I agree steps need to be taken to see progress. But that doesn’t mean we can sacrifice this beautiful and perfect Earth in taking those steps. It would be disobedient in doing so considering we have a clear role in being caretakers and stewards for God’s creation.