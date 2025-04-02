Add these bangers to your Díadeloso hype playlist

Emma Reed | Intern

The right playlist is necessary to set the tone for a day like Díadeloso. While the sun is out and classes are canceled, you’ll need the perfect songs to kick your day off right. Start this playlist in the morning before you venture around Waco, and continue to play it all throughout . I hope these tunes put you in the mood for dancing and fun.





“Delilah (pull me out of this)” by Fred Again

This electronic songs is one of those tracks that sneaks up on you — and only in the best way. Its steady build and beat creates that fun, atmospheric energy you crave when dancing. If you like house music blended with something that brings rhythm for a party ready atmosphere, this is just the song for you.

“Latch” by Disclosure, Sam Smith

This timeless song that we all know never seems to get old. This is the electronic song that always sticks around. It brings just the right amount of energy and nostalgia, making it the perfect song to play on a day of dancing and making new memories. You won’t regret playing this song — maybe even a few times.

“Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris

“Feel So Close” is one of those tracks that instantly makes you feel loose and in the moment. It’s upbeat without trying too hard, and the kind of song that makes you want to move without thinking. It’s perfect for a day like Díadeloso because it makes you feel like you’re in the middle of the summer with no concerns or worries — just being in the moment.

“Last Last” by Burna Boy





This Afro beats song keeps a rhythm and vibe that makes it perfect for a day in the sun. The upbeat energy of the song and well-known lyrics will make everyone want to join in and enjoy the energy this song brings.

“Pepas” by Farruko

This is a must for any party and dancing playlist. Many know this iconic urban Latino song with EDM mixed in as well. Playing this gives a euphoric and sunny day atmosphere.

“On the Floor” by J Lo (ft. Pitbull)

This throwback song instantly screams fun. It’s one of those songs that makes you want to just yell the lyrics and feel the nostalgic energy from the 2010s pop era. It’s definitely still relevant for a day of dancing, as it is literally a party anthem.

These songs bring the perfect mix of energy, nostalgia and feel-good vibes to keep your day going strong. Whether you’re spending the day with friends or just soaking up the moment, this playlist sets the tone for a day to remember.