Suspect arrested in connection with February homicide

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

25-year-old Amani Gibson was arrested in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 1 in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Winfred Talley Jr. Now, Gibson faces murder charges and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail pending extradition to McLennan County.

Tim Ciesco with the Arlington Police Department’s strategic communications department said that on Oct. 1, officers received a tip about a suspect potentially located in Arlington who was wanted in Waco.

“Task force officers quickly located Gibson and initiated a traffic stop on him in the 2600 block of River Hills Circle,” Ciesco said. “He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Arlington City Jail on the Waco PD warrant.”

According to the arrest warrant, Gibson and Talley were involved in an altercation at a nightclub on the night of Feb. 24. The altercation escalated, and Gibson was ejected from the venue twice by security staff.

Cell phone footage captured parts of the incident, including a video showing Gibson being restrained on the ground near the club’s entrance. Despite being removed from the venue, the conflict continued outside and ultimately led to the tragic shooting that took Talley’s life and injured two others.

An 18-year-old female and a 19-year-old female were also taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition. Talley died from his injuries.

Waco Police are continuing their investigation and urge anyone with additional information regarding the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted at 254-750-7500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357).