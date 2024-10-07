How to break the burnout cycle

By Mary Thurmond | Photographer

Walking through campus, there’s always this little voice in your head urging you to get started on the next thing. It’s like an invisible scoreboard tracking how busy we are throughout the day.

This could be juggling clubs, cramming for exams, filling out internship applications and somehow squeezing in a social life. If you’re not running at 100% every single second of the day, it can feel like you’re falling behind. In reality, it’s all just a trap. What if slowing down, doing less or even just doing nothing is the secret to real success?

As I’m sure we’re all aware, college is mainly about growth. Somewhere along the way we’ve burned the idea into our brain that every waking moment needs to be filled with something “useful” or “worthwhile.” If you’re not constantly hustling, you must be slacking. The thing is, that constant grind you’re striving for isn’t just exhausting — it’s counterproductive. Burnout is real, and the relentless pressure to stay busy at all costs only fuels it.

I’ve felt it myself. My Mondays and Tuesdays are jam-packed: classes, meetings, assignments and labs. By Wednesday, I’m burnt out. It’s like hitting a wall halfway through the week and everything feels like too much. I try to push through, thinking that if I can just check off a few more things I’ll feel accomplished. But, most of the time, it just makes me feel even worse.

We live in a culture that glorifies business. A culture that says a packed schedule makes you successful. However, taking time to slow down and do nothing is not only OK — it’s necessary. Rest isn’t some guilty pleasure to be earned after pulling an all-nighter or completing a marathon study session. It’s a basic need. When was the last time you permitted yourself to just… be? No deadlines, no to-do lists, just a moment of calm where you could catch your breath.

Contrary to popular belief, downtime isn’t wasted time. According to the World Health Organization, burnout is an occupational phenomenon caused by chronic stress that hasn’t been managed. If that doesn’t scream “college,” I don’t know what does. When you’re constantly in motion, you’re not giving your brain a chance to recover. Ironically, that makes you less productive. An article by the National Library of Medicine states that downtime can boost creativity, improve problem-solving and help you work smarter.

This shift in perspective is something we all need to focus on. Taking time to rest doesn’t mean you’re lazy or falling behind. It means you’re smart enough to recognize that you can’t pour from an empty cup. When you step back, even just for a second, you give yourself the space to recharge, reflect and refocus.

None of us can keep going full speed all the time. College is about balance. Yes, work hard. Push yourself, but know when to step back. Taking time to chill out — whether that’s binge-watching your favorite show, going for a walk or simply staring at the ceiling — is an act of self-care. It’s an investment in your future self, your well-being and your long-term success.

The next time you feel guilty about not being productive, remember that rest is productive. Doing nothing isn’t just a break from the grind — it’s a vital part of the process. Go ahead and take that nap, zone out for a bit or spend an afternoon without a single goal in mind. Your future, well-rested self will thank you for it.