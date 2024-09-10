George Strait puts class in country with new album

By Katherine Hatcher | Staff Writer

One of the most timeless cowboys, George Strait, encapsulates his continuous presence in the country music industry in his new “Cowboys and Dreamers” album when he sings “Some days, I feel like the last of a dying breed trying to find where I fit / Somewhere between high on top of the world and fighting with calling it quits.”

The longtime country singer released his new album on Sept. 6, including 13 tracks of traditional country that touch on themes of life, loss, love and more.

The 72-year-old country singer has been at the forefront of the country music scene for decades, and while some might consider the singer outdated or even expect his music to go out of style, his new album proves his consistency while also providing a fresh sound.

The album is appealing to listen to because Strait effectively uses nostalgia in two ways: by reminiscing on various parts of life and by incorporating stereotypical country tropes and characteristics into his sound.

While many of Strait’s songs are about love in his life, they also cover an entire other spectrum of moments that people can relate to.

In his song “The Little Things,” Strait sings, “A slow kiss on a dance floor/A tiny diamond in your pocket / A baby that needs rocking back to sleep.” The lyric depicts chronological steps that many can see in their own lives. These parts of the album resonate with people who have taken these steps in a warm, fuzzy way, or even with those who plan to take them in the future.

However, Strait also sings in the same song, “Homemade ice cream in a bowl/A jacket when it’s cold,” which is an entirely different kind of nostalgia — a beautiful, yet simple life moment. Even though Strait specifies memories like this, the memories themselves are broad enough to resonate with people in ways that are distinct to them.

While the album brings about a pool of comforting nostalgic images in listeners’ hearts and minds, it is also nostalgic because of the common country music themes and instruments that appear in traditional country music.

“Honky Tonk Hall of Fame,” which has a wonderful feature by Chris Stapleton, and “Waymore’s Blues” both spice up the album with line dance vibes and a quick guitar beats that are pleasing and satisfying to hear since they’re familiar and fun.

Although sometimes country songs sound a little too traditional, Strait freshens up his sound by incorporating various new instruments, like the beautiful strings in the background of “People Get Hurt Sometimes.”

In addition to the familiar sound, the album incorporates nostalgia through country themes such as “Three Drinks Behind” and “To The Moon.” No country album would feel nostalgic if it didn’t have a classic drinking song or ballad about love, which both of these songs bring to the table.

Some parts of the album may feel slow to listen to on a first listen. However, Strait continues to please with traditional, catchy country pieces of art due to the nostalgia he creates in his stories and sound.