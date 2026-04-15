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    Thursday, April 16

    Column: I went to Scarborough Renaissance Festival — here’s what happened

    Kalena ReynoldsBy Arts and Life No Comments4 Mins Read
    The Scarborough Renaissance Festival king and queen transport attendees to the medieval era as they walk the grounds. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

    The day started with a twinge of feeling overwhelmed as rain melted into the dirt pathways and people poured into the festival. This was my first time attending a renaissance festival, and I was eager to see what all the hype was about.

    The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is located in Waxahachie and runs until May 25. While each weekend has a different theme, I attended the “Artisan’s Showcase” weekend; others include “Legends of the Seas” and “Flights of Fantasy.”

    While the morning weather was not ideal, to take cover from the rain, I decided my smartest move would be to tour vendors with indoor setups.

    The exterior of Eternal Arms, a shop selling armor and renaissance-style weapons such as swords, knives and axes. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    The exterior of Eternal Arms, a shop selling armor and renaissance-style weapons such as swords, knives and axes. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    ​My first stop was a silversmith station that sold a variety of figurines, jewelry and cups. I ended up purchasing a skull with rhinestones — I know, very 2016.

    ​As I continued shopping, I found a multitude of handmade trinkets, attire and cups that brought a touch of authenticity to the trip.

    Wine glasses made by Ballena Bay Pewtersmiths, a traveling vendor specializing in glasswork and pewter art. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    Wine glasses made by Ballena Bay Pewtersmiths, a traveling vendor specializing in glasswork and pewter art. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    I quickly realized that this was an all-immersive experience. Every vendor employee spoke with an accent and wore a beautifully planned costume.

    For the women, it seemed that corsets and petticoats were a common theme; for men, it was linen pants and lots of leather.

    ​When the rain finally stopped, I decided it was time to take advantage of the nearing sunshine and grab a turkey leg.

    ​I have to say — for $24 — I expected the turkey leg to be second to none. This was not the case.

    ​Next up, I decided it was time to pursue my number one priority at the renaissance faire — finding butterbeer. On the journey, I accidentally stumbled into some fried macaroni and cheese bites and a variety of mouthwatering pastries.

    ​Eventually, I discovered the one place that served butterbeer at the festival had forgotten to order the ingredients — sigh!

    ​My sorrows were short-lived after a trip to the Mermaid Lagoon. The attraction included two mermaids in a human-sized water fountain who guests could ask questions of.

    ​Personally, the mermaids were the absolute cherry on top.

    We also passed by a multitude of face painters and palm readers that added a whimsical element to the faire.

    ​Periodically, the king and queen of the festival would walk through the streets with a Renaissance-dressed entourage following around them. Procuring a series of glances and ganders, the duo was dressed to the nines in period-accurate attire that transported attendees to the medieval era.

    Villagers, artisans, nobles and knights walking in the Grande Parade. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    The Scarborough Renaissance Festival king and queen transport attendees to the medieval era as they walk the grounds. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    ​On that note, I couldn’t help but take advantage of the people-watching opportunities.

    ​The majority of people were dressed in beautiful Renaissance clothing, while others wore costume-type attire.

    Some people wore colorful, intricate makeup, while others wore braids and beads in their hair.

    ​Festival workers all had extravagant clothing that made the festival feel like I was being transported back in time. As a first-time renaissance faire attendee, I have to say that the overall experience was a refreshing break from the real world.

    From the moment I walked through the gates, feelings of blissful distraction from reality began to engulf me.

    Scarborough Castle, a newly reopened attraction offering self-guided tours to visitors. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    Scarborough Castle, a newly reopened attraction offering self-guided tours to visitors. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    ​Employees were planted throughout the faire who played into the medieval theme, interweaving a sea of velvet, linen and fur into the festival.

    ​Aside from food, I also browsed through a few card games and art vendors, as well as stopping at Cirque De Sewer — a performance featuring both cats and rats doing tricks.

    Before I left, I had to stop by the pastry vendor one last time to grab three more treats. The pastries were absolutely irresistible and a staple of the event.

    ​Overall, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival was a completely immersive experience that brought a nice break from the stressors of college. The pastries were top notch and the entertainment surpassed all expectations.

    It was nice to see adults fully embracing their whimsical side — something we should all do more of.

    Kalena Reynolds is a senior Journalism major from Phoenix, AZ with minors in art history and media management. In her third year at the Lariat, she is excited to continue her love of writing and story telling. Aside from writing, Kalena is also on the equestrian team at Baylor and has a deep love for music and songwriting. After graduation, she plans to go into the music industry.

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