Column: I went to Scarborough Renaissance Festival — here’s what happened

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

The day started with a twinge of feeling overwhelmed as rain melted into the dirt pathways and people poured into the festival. This was my first time attending a renaissance festival, and I was eager to see what all the hype was about.

The Scarborough Renaissance Festival is located in Waxahachie and runs until May 25. While each weekend has a different theme, I attended the “Artisan’s Showcase” weekend; others include “Legends of the Seas” and “Flights of Fantasy.”

While the morning weather was not ideal, to take cover from the rain, I decided my smartest move would be to tour vendors with indoor setups.

​My first stop was a silversmith station that sold a variety of figurines, jewelry and cups. I ended up purchasing a skull with rhinestones — I know, very 2016.

​As I continued shopping, I found a multitude of handmade trinkets, attire and cups that brought a touch of authenticity to the trip.

I quickly realized that this was an all-immersive experience. Every vendor employee spoke with an accent and wore a beautifully planned costume.

For the women, it seemed that corsets and petticoats were a common theme; for men, it was linen pants and lots of leather.

​When the rain finally stopped, I decided it was time to take advantage of the nearing sunshine and grab a turkey leg.

​I have to say — for $24 — I expected the turkey leg to be second to none. This was not the case.

​Next up, I decided it was time to pursue my number one priority at the renaissance faire — finding butterbeer. On the journey, I accidentally stumbled into some fried macaroni and cheese bites and a variety of mouthwatering pastries.

​Eventually, I discovered the one place that served butterbeer at the festival had forgotten to order the ingredients — sigh!

​My sorrows were short-lived after a trip to the Mermaid Lagoon. The attraction included two mermaids in a human-sized water fountain who guests could ask questions of.

​Personally, the mermaids were the absolute cherry on top.

We also passed by a multitude of face painters and palm readers that added a whimsical element to the faire.

​Periodically, the king and queen of the festival would walk through the streets with a Renaissance-dressed entourage following around them. Procuring a series of glances and ganders, the duo was dressed to the nines in period-accurate attire that transported attendees to the medieval era.

​On that note, I couldn’t help but take advantage of the people-watching opportunities.

​The majority of people were dressed in beautiful Renaissance clothing, while others wore costume-type attire.

Some people wore colorful, intricate makeup, while others wore braids and beads in their hair.

​Festival workers all had extravagant clothing that made the festival feel like I was being transported back in time. As a first-time renaissance faire attendee, I have to say that the overall experience was a refreshing break from the real world.

From the moment I walked through the gates, feelings of blissful distraction from reality began to engulf me.

​Employees were planted throughout the faire who played into the medieval theme, interweaving a sea of velvet, linen and fur into the festival.

​Aside from food, I also browsed through a few card games and art vendors, as well as stopping at Cirque De Sewer — a performance featuring both cats and rats doing tricks.

Before I left, I had to stop by the pastry vendor one last time to grab three more treats. The pastries were absolutely irresistible and a staple of the event.

​Overall, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival was a completely immersive experience that brought a nice break from the stressors of college. The pastries were top notch and the entertainment surpassed all expectations.

It was nice to see adults fully embracing their whimsical side — something we should all do more of.