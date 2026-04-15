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    Thursday, April 16

    Everything we ate at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

    Kalena ReynoldsBy Arts and Life No Comments5 Mins Read
    A staple on any renaissance faire menu, the turkey leg at Scarborough made for a great dish to share with friends. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    By Foster Nicholas | Editor-in-Chief, Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor, Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

    While it was a rainy day at the Scarborough Renaissance Festival, that certainly did not stop us from indulging in the multitude of delicious eats the festival included. From French pastries to fried macaroni and cheese, the faire did not lack in divine dishes.

    Here is our review of everything we ate.

    Turkey leg

    No matter what faire you attend, the turkey leg always sets the tone as the most recommended item. While $24 is a hefty chunk of change, the turkey leg is good enough as a standalone meal. The skin was crispy and it was fairly well sized, but was slightly dry following the first few bites.

    ​If you’re hungry and don’t plan on eating other items, the turkey leg is a good option. However, if you plan to taste as much as possible and don’t have a group to share the leg with, it might be better to choose a different, cheaper protein option.

    The iced chai brought just the right amount of sweet and spice into each sip. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    The iced chai brought just the right amount of sweet and spice into each sip. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    Iced chai

    With so many coffee shops popping up every week, there are no shortage of chai places, making it incredibly difficult to stand out. But the bakery’s chai did exactly that. The chai had a perfect mix of sweet and spicy with a creamy flavor that was the right level of richness.

    ​The chai stood apart as one of the only festival-made beverages that didn’t come out of a can, and it was great. Of all the options, the experience wouldn’t be complete without a chai stop at the bakery.

    A delicious gooey mix of chocolate and coconut, the Wonder Bar from the Scarborough Renaissance Festival was second to none.
    A delicious gooey mix of chocolate and coconut, the wonder bar from the Scarborough Renaissance Festival was second to none. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    Wonder bar

    Coconut, chocolate and sweetened condensed milk is a combo that is difficult to beat. The wonder bar brought all three together in even layers of chewy sweetness.

    ​After the first taste, we were in it for the long run, as the addicting texture and flavor had us repeating “just one more bite” again and again. For fans of coconut, the wonder bar is a must try.

    Pizza

    Being a classic bite at most any event, we were hopeful that the pizza would be a crowd-pleaser. Unfortunately, the pepperoni and cheese slices we tried did not live up to our expectations. There seemed to be an imbalanced ratio, with the crust heavily outweighing the sauce and cheese. The crust was bready and dry, leaving much to be desired.

    ​While it is a convenient snack for hungry festivalgoers to grab, we suggest browsing the other options the faire has to offer.

    The fried mac and cheese was underwhelming by itself, but when paired with the creamy ranch, was an excellent choice for a savory snack. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    The fried macaroni and cheese was underwhelming by itself, but when paired with the creamy ranch, was an excellent choice for a savory snack. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    Fried macaroni and cheese

    Being a fan favorite on many appetizer menus, we had high hopes for the fried macaroni and cheese. It came served with a side of ranch dressing, which was the highlight of the dish. Let’s be honest, anything in the gene pool of fried cheese is hard to resist.

    ​The only thing that could’ve taken this from good to great would be a warmer center and a touch more flavor.

    ​The ranch, however, saved the day, as it was the perfect addition of flavor and creaminess the macaroni and cheese needed. The dressing base had the perfect consistency, complementing the even flavors of garlic and dill.

    The Apple Pie Nachos were designed to share among fans of vanilla ice cream and apple pie filling. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    The apple pie nachos were designed to share among fans of vanilla ice cream and apple pie filling. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    Apple nachos

    A variety of fried cinnamon-sugar chips topped with vanilla ice cream and spiced apples sounded like the perfect dish to end our trip to the renaissance faire. The spiced apples and vanilla ice cream were an unbeatable combo; however, I wish the chips were fresher.

    ​The nachos were a perfect option for a semisweet dessert, but ultimately, we preferred the wonder bar, as mentioned above.

    The onion and gorgonzola croissant had a delicious buttery crust and a memorable sharp flavor. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    The onion and gorgonzola croissant had a delicious buttery crust and a memorable sharp flavor. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    Onion and Gorgonzola pastry

    Truly a staple dish at the festival, it was mouthwatering. With the perfect cheese-to-veggie ratio, we wanted five more. The croissant like pastry was soft and buttery, leaving a perfect savory flavor that balanced the caramelized onions.

    ​Ultimately, we were super impressed with this pastry and would absolutely recreate it at home. If you’re going to a renaissance faire anytime soon, this one is a must-have.

    The Palmier, a flakey pastry topped with cinnamon and sugar, was a simple yet satisfying treat that would pair well with a hot coffee. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor
    The palmier, a flaky pastry topped with cinnamon and sugar, was a simple yet satisfying treat that would pair well with a hot coffee. Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

    Palmier

    We gad had high hopes for this French pastry and were pleasantly surprised to find a cinnamon-sugar coating on the outside. To be honest, we’ve only tried the pastry at one other place, and we were absolutely mesmerized by the first bite.

    We would highly recommend the Palmier to anyone looking for a light, airy pastry. The sugar coating on the outside tied the entire dish together, and we’re saddened that we can’t find this at our local pastry shop.

    Kalena Reynolds is a senior Journalism major from Phoenix, AZ with minors in art history and media management. In her third year at the Lariat, she is excited to continue her love of writing and story telling. Aside from writing, Kalena is also on the equestrian team at Baylor and has a deep love for music and songwriting. After graduation, she plans to go into the music industry.

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