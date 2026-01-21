A sip-by-sip review of Waco chai lattes

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

From sweet to spice, the chai latte has been a reliable coffee alternative for drink enjoyers across the U.S. While Waco has a wide variety of drink spots, I set out to find the best chai, ultimately rating them based on affordability, presentation and taste.

Each category is rated on a scale of 1 to 10, with five representing an average. This week, Common Grounds, Brú, Pinewood Coffee Bar, Heritage Coffee and For Keeps were put to the test of creating a delicious coffee house staple.

Common Grounds

Common Grounds posted the lowest overall score of the group, earning a 5.3 out of 10. Priced at $5.01, it was the most affordable option, receiving a 7 out of 10 for affordability. However, the drink fell short in both presentation and flavor, scoring 4 out of 10 for presentation and 5 out of 10 for taste. The chai was watered down, muting the spice profile. The spices were delicious but failed to shine through the watery chai spice.

Brû Artisan Coffee Works

Bru followed closely behind with an overall score of 5.5 out of 10. Its $5.41 chai earned a 5 out of 10 for affordability and a 6 out of 10 for presentation, aided by a delicious and visible spice dusting. Despite this, the drink received a 5.5 out of 10 for taste, again impacted by a lack of concentration and watered-down spice profile.

Pinewood Coffee Bar

Pinewood offered a more consistent experience, earning a 6 out of 10 overall. Priced at $5.41, the chai scored 5 out of 10 for affordability but stood out for its execution. Pinewood earned a 7 out of 10 for both presentation and taste, delivering a more balanced cup with fuller flavor and stronger visual appeal.

Heritage Coffee

Heritage emerged as the top performer among the cafes evaluated, earning a 7 out of 10 overall. While it was the least affordable option at $7.04, scoring a 4 out of 10 for affordability, the chai excelled in every other category. Heritage earned the highest presentation score at 9 out of 10 and an 8 out of 10 for taste, offering a rich, well-spiced drink that justified its higher price point. The latte art added an artisanal visual while the rich spices of the chai melded beautifully with the creamy milk. If you’re a chai latte enthusiast, this is a must-try spot for you.

For Keeps

For Keeps Coffee offered a mixed experience. The chai’s notably pale appearance drew criticism, resulting in the group’s lowest presentation score of 3 out of 10. While the flavor was described as enjoyable, it lacked intensity, earning a 6 out of 10 for taste. Priced at $5.41, it landed squarely in the middle of the affordability range, making it a decent option for chai connoisseurs. The most distressing part of this chai was its color, which was pale and offered very little visual appeal. The taste, however, combatted the visual folly of this chai and provided a pleasant experience.

Starbucks

While Starbucks provides an acceptable beverage, it’s usually nothing artisanal or high-end compared to local counterparts. Their chai, however, is a dark horse. It was shockingly affordable at $5.04, the second-cheapest on the list. The taste was solid at 6 out of 10, not too watered down, with fragrant spices present. It’s definitely on the sweet side but not overbearingly so. The presentation was average, with a 5 out of 10 rating, and what you’d expect from a hot Starbucks beverage. Overall, this chai scored 6 out of 10.