What to Do in Waco: March 6-12

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

Spring break is upon us, and for those of you staying in Waco, you might be thinking your options for activities are limited. Fear not, because there is an array of upcoming events.

Fossil Friday | March 6 | Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive | 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | $12 adult admission | Follow along with Ph.D. candidate Dava Butler as she works on fossils every Friday in the paleo lab. Visitors will be able to ask Butler questions and view the fossil specimens.

Pride & Joy | March 7 | 8:30-11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S. Eighth St. | $13.36 General admission | Gather your friends and head to The Backyard for a night of sonic fun.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 7 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St. | Whether you’re in search of a new soap or some fresh bread, the farmers market is your one-stop shop for all locally-sourced items.

Monday Night Trivia | March 9 | 7 p.m. | Cricket’s Drafthouse and Grill, 211 Mary Ave. | Free | Beat the beginning-of-week blues by testing your trivia skills over dinner. While Cricket’s is known for its delicious food and pool tables, on Monday nights, they add trivia for an evening of entertainment and dining.

Music Bingo | March 11 | 7-8:30 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St. | Free | Wind down your Wednesday evening by joining in on a night of unique, fun bingo.

“Whose Live Anyway?” | March 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. | $53 to $64 | Take a trip to the Hippodrome to watch “Whose Live Anyway?,” an improv show fun for the whole family.