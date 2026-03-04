Local gems to try next time you’re craving Asian cuisine, drinks

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

If you’re tired of hitting Panda Express at the SUB, fear not, Waco has a budding collection of locally run Asian restaurants. From poke bowls to sushi and bubble tea, these beloved spots offer Baylor students affordable, flavorful options just minutes from campus.

Here are five hidden gem Asian restaurants in Waco worth adding to your regular rotation.





J-Petal and Poke

For students craving fresh poke bowls, Thai rolled ice cream or a hefty selection of customizable fruit crepes, J-Petal has a variety of creative options that will keep you happy and healthy. Located at 315 S. University Parks Drive #120, J-Petal also accepts student discounts and has satisfactory portions comparable to Chipotle or Cava.

Dallas senior Garrett Woodbury said the quality of the seafood is one of the biggest reasons he keeps coming back.

“Since we’re far from a coast, getting high-quality seafood is important,” Woodbury said. “They have really high-quality seafood and a lot of options for toppings.”

Beyond the quality, Woodbury said, affordability makes the restaurant especially appealing for college students.

“They have a student discount,” Woodbury said. “I can show my ID and get 15% off there, which is super awesome and definitely incentivizes me to go more often.”

Woodbury said the price stays competitive with popular fast-casual chains.

“With the student discount, it’s around the same price as Chipotle,” Woodbury said. “Even the basic adult meal is like $10 or $11.”

Domo Sushi

For students looking for an accessible and delicious sushi experience, head to Domo Sushi, located inside Union Hall at 720 Franklin Ave.

The restaurant focuses on classic sushi dishes and traditional Japanese flavors. Its sister restaurant, Domo Ramen, also serves authentic and delicious noodle soups; however, the quality of sushi and lack of consistent sushi options in Waco make this place a hidden gem.

Poppa Bear Boba

Poppa Bear Boba is a go-to destination for students craving milk tea, fruit teas and delicious home-style Asian food. Located near the Richland Mall, the restaurant serves affordability and quality in a cutesy bear-themed environment.

The shop offers a wide range of customizable beverages with toppings like tapioca pearls and popping boba. Along with drinks, Poppa Bear also serves snacks and desserts, making it a popular stop for students studying nearby or meeting friends.

Located at 4716 W. Waco Drive, its colorful drinks and relaxed atmosphere make it a frequent late-night hangout for Baylor students looking for a sweet treat after classes.

Tea Time

Tea Time combines bubble tea with quick Asian-inspired meals, creating a casual spot where students can grab both drinks and food. It’s located at 721 S. Fourth St. #114, making it a convenient destination for a sweet treat.

Houston senior Gabriel Peter Guerrero said the shop’s relaxed atmosphere and customizable drink options keep him coming back.

“Tea Time has a really neat nonchalant environment where you can customize a wide variety of drinks in your order,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero said he typically chooses a green tea base with strawberry flavor and tapioca pearls when he visits. He said the shop has become a regular stop whenever he is in the mood for something sweet.

Guerrero said he would recommend the shop to other students who enjoy bubble tea.

“I would definitely recommend Tea Time,” Guerrero said. “I think it’s definitely something everyone should give a try, especially if they enjoy a good boba.”

King Noodle

For students craving hearty comfort food, King Noodle offers one of the most satisfying menus among Waco’s Asian restaurants. Located at 1230 N. Valley Mills Drive #700, King Noodle serves delicious, fulfilling ramen from scratch.

The restaurant focuses on noodle soups, stir-fried noodles and rice dishes packed with bold flavors and generous portions. These warm and filling meals make it a popular choice during colder months or after long days of classes..

From customizable poke bowls to sushi and bubble tea, Waco’s Asian food scene offers Baylor students plenty of variety beyond the most obvious spots.