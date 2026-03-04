Behind the racks: Francesca’s Waco location navigates store closures

Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Pastel dresses hang neatly on racks and jewelry sparkles on display cases at Francesca’s. It looks like any other small boutique on an afternoon: calm, curated and easy to get lost in for a few minutes. But behind the checkout counter, the vibe is a little different as the future of the location remains uncertain.

Samantha Sykes, a shift lead at Francesca’s, said the news about store closures was a shock.

“I think it’s really sudden, honestly, for how we found out,” she said. “It popped up into our news feed system, and we were kind of kept in the dark about what’s happening. But it was just really sudden.”

Some stores have already closed, and employees who stayed were offered retention pay. Sykes noted that this provided something positive in a tough situation.

“I think that was good for them to do, and they tried to make it as seamless as possible,” Sykes said.

Here in Waco, the store is still open, at least for now. Sykes said employees first heard rumors in mid-January, and more guidance came through in February.

“I have no idea how long we’re gonna be around,” Sykes said. “They just tell us in the system, and then we’re able to tell customers.”

The Waco location is small but bustling, with racks of dresses and jewelry displays that make it easy to keep track of everything.

“I think the store is cute,” Sykes said. “We have a smaller store here. It’s easy to go around and fix everything.”

For customers, the store offers racks of new inventory every week, accessories to mix and match and clothing that feels curated rather than mass-produced.

Shopper Meg Larson said she comes in every once in a while to see what’s new.

“I’ve been here a couple of times,” Larson said. “Whenever I come to the mall, we usually come to look around.”

She noted that the store’s rotation of items is what draws her in.

“I think they have a lot of cute clothes and good colors, and personally, I really like their jewelry,” said Larson.

She said the closures are disappointing.

“I hope we get something else like this in the mall,” Larson said.

Even as Francesca’s continues to close stores across the country, shoppers in Waco still have options if they’re looking for a similar boutique experience.

Local stores like DylanNICOLE Boutique, Golden Green Boutique and Spice Village offer curated clothing and accessories with a similar vibe, featuring small racks and seasonal finds.

The bigger picture of the franchise’s closures becomes clearer as the closure process continues.

“We’re still in the liquidation process,” Sykes said. “We get all the inventory here, and then we go through it after that. I think they’re still just liquidating the warehouse.”

While exact numbers weren’t disclosed, many locations across the country have already closed, leaving customers like Larson hoping for similar boutique experiences elsewhere.

Sykes said working at the store has been a good experience despite the uncertainty.

While no one knows exactly what’s next for the Waco store, the doors remain open, music is still playing and employees are doing what they do best: keeping the boutique experience alive, one outfit at a time.