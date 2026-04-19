Sports Buzz: Bears suffer Revivalry losses in 3 sports, softball walks off Utah

Welcome back to the Monday Morning Sports Buzz. This is normally where I’d write a joke, but I’m too busy watching the two greatest big men of all time watch the future MVP set records in San Antonio. H.G. Wells’ aliens would cower at the sight of Victor Wembanyama. The beautiful game is so back.

Let’s get into it.

Frog of war

The Revivalry was all Fort Worth this weekend, as the Horned Frogs took down the Bears in three different sports, including in two conference tournament matchups.

No. 2-seeded TCU men’s tennis swept No. 3-seeded Baylor in the Big 12 Championship semifinals, 4-0, despite a strong start in doubles. Senior Zsombor Velcz and graduate Alexandru Chirita took down the Horned Frogs’ No. 1 doubles pair 6-3, handing Cosme Rolland De Ravel and Duncan Chan their first doubles loss of the season.

Baylor women’s tennis (13-9, 8-5 Big 12) also fell to TCU in the conference tournament, 4-1. The lone point came courtesy of junior Zuzanna Kubacha, who knocked off TCU’s Yu-Chin Tsai to briefly tie the match after doubles play.

Rain, rain, go away

Baseball (22-17, 9-9 Big 12) earned a resounding win over TCU on Friday, riding a late-inning rally to an 11-4 victory. The team’s first rivalry series win in seven years was nearly within reaching distance — but slipped out of the Bears’ grasp two days later.

After a Saturday rain delay, TCU won both halves of Sunday’s double-header, including a 10-2 statement in the rubber match. The Bears will face Sam Houston State on Tuesday in Huntsville before heading west for a weekend series at No. 23 Arizona State.

Walk (off) this way

After a month-long slide, softball (26-20, 9-9 Big 12) righted the ship Sunday, walking off Utah to secure the team’s first series victory since March 15 against UCF.

Sophomore Sa’Mya Jones did the honors. Trailing 2-1 with two outs and runners on first and second, Jones slapped a hit into center field to score freshman right fielder Gianna Gusman; senior center fielder Brooklyn Carter followed on a throwing error, ending the game.

“I’m so ecstatic right now and I’m just so proud of this team,” Jones said. “We came out here with a plan and executed it.”

The Bears will look to keep the good times rolling in upcoming games against Texas State and Oklahoma State.

Around the horn (NFL Draft Edition)

The NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday this weekend. At least three Baylor football players are projected to be selected: wide receiver Josh Cameron, tight end Michael Trigg and quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Others, including defensive lineman Jackie Marshall, have a chance to hear their names called.

Track and field competed in Gainesville, Fla., this weekend at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational. Leading the way were sprinter Tiriah Kelley, who delivered a nationally ranked outdoor 200-meter performance, and pole vaulter Molly Haywood, who earned her third event title of the season.

Acrobatics and tumbling (9-0) is gearing up to push for its 11th straight national title. The NCATA National Championship runs Thursday through Sunday.

Women’s golf kicks off its Big 12 Championship push Thursday. Click here to check out our championship preview.

Women’s basketball signed Louisville transfer guard Skylar Jones, who averaged 8.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game on 44.6/30.8/74.0 shooting splits for the Cardinals. She previously played at Arizona.

It’s a beautiful week for life, Baylor sports and all the mystery in between.

Thanks for reading and GSG.

— JPose