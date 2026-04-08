From chance to championship chase: How Tiriah Kelley became one of Baylor’s most dynamic sprinters

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

Ten years ago, Tiriah Kelley sat in her sixth‑grade classroom in Plano, still convinced her future was making it big on the next Disney Channel special. She hadn’t picked up a ball or run a mile, and the idea of lacing up track spikes wasn’t even a passing thought.

As a kid, Kelley didn’t believe she’d fit the mold of a prodigy. She didn’t love sports, didn’t chase competition, didn’t see herself as an athlete at all. What she did love was people — and as a middle schooler in North Texas, the easiest place to find them in the spring was at a track meet. That accidental proximity became the spark.

Little did anyone know that the girl who just loved to socialize would turn out to be the fastest sprinter on the track — and one who, 10 years later, would become that prodigy, joining the list of the most dynamic and decorated track athletes to come through Baylor University.

“I just wanted to socialize,” Kelley told John Morris on the Sic ‘Em Podcast. “It was purely unintentional that I turned out to be fast. It all happened by chance.”

For the first‑generation college student, while much of it did happen by chance, it all really began with the idea that track could give her the opportunity to attend college — and walk away with a debt‑free degree.

That’s where the 12‑year‑old girl who just so happened to be pretty fast began to aim higher, turning a simple spark into a dream and pouring everything she had into chasing it.

“When I first started, I definitely wasn’t thinking long-term. I was just having fun with it,” Kelley told The Lariat. “It wasn’t until high school that I was like, ‘OK, this is something that can pay for my college.’ Because my mom didn’t graduate from college, and neither did my dad. There was no, ‘This is the money we saved for you to go to college.’ So when I started getting better and better at track, I knew this was my ticket to earning a degree and a full ride.”

Kelley had always imagined herself in green and gold, but when her junior year ended, Baylor didn’t have a scholarship to offer. So she committed to Louisville instead — a choice made before anyone knew what her senior season would become. Then came the breakout: two state titles, a surge of confidence and the kind of speed that suddenly made her look like the recruit Baylor wished it hadn’t missed.

“It was all in God’s timing,” Kelley said. “I think he knew I needed another year somewhere else to build a foundation before I came here.”

That foundation came under Louisville head coach Tony Miller, a former Baylor sprinter (now Hall-of-Famer) and close friend of Baylor head coach Michael Ford. Miller saw the spark, nurtured it and ultimately became the bridge that led her back to the school she’d dreamed of all along.

“It feels like it’s come full circle. The first time I came to this campus, I was a sophomore in high school, and I just remember being like, ‘This is where I’m going to go,’” Kelley said. “For that to come full circle now, it’s crazy. It doesn’t seem real, but I feel so blessed.”

Since her arrival at Baylor, Kelley has done nothing but rise. She quickly worked her way into the program’s elite, landing alongside Baylor greats like Alexis Brown on a 4×100 squad that stormed to a Big 12 outdoor title and secured a spot at nationals. The relay earned All‑America honors while Kelley stacked her own accolades with All‑Big 12 selections in the 4×100, 4×400 and her signature event — the 200 meters — where she now stands as the school record holder.

The accolades matter to Kelley, but the past three years have meant something deeper. They have been foundational years marked by growth, rising confidence and a steady gratitude she carries with her every day, grounded in her faith in herself and in the Lord.

“Coming into Baylor when I was 19, I wasn’t as confident in myself. I obviously wasn’t as fast, but deep down, I knew my potential and knew what I could run,” Kelley said. “So now, knowing that the faith I had in myself back then is turning into what I’m experiencing now, I’m just living in answered prayer.”

Now in her final season, Kelley stares down her last chance at the one prize that’s slipped through her fingers: a national championship.

She shattered her own program record in February at the Jarvis Scott Invite, ripping a 22.53 in the 200 meters — a mark tied for the fastest in the nation before the altitude adjustment. Even after illness sidelined her from competing at the Big 12 Championships, the season she had already put together carried her to indoor nationals, where she delivered a 22.64 and brought home the bronze.

With indoor season only sharpening her focus and three months left in her collegiate career, every race now feels heavier, more intentional and tied to the championship she’s been chasing for years.

“Every time I compete, it’s for a reason now,” Kelley said. “Being a senior, this is it. I’m not a freshman saying, ‘Oh, I have three more years,’ or even a junior saying, ‘I have another year.’ Every time I get on the track, it’s 1,000% intentional because this is going to determine what I do when May comes around.”

Four meets stand between Kelley and the Big 12 Championships, and a potential six between her and the final time she laces up her spikes wearing Baylor across her chest with each one moving her closer to the finish line of a journey she never could have imagined back in that sixth‑grade classroom. The girl who once showed up to track meets looking for people to chat with is now chasing a national title.

With plenty of races still in front of her, and her sights fixed on a national title and the professional career she hopes to launch after Waco, Kelley isn’t spending much time picturing the moment her spikes finally come off. But when asked what she hopes that moment feels like, she doesn’t shy away from imagining it.

“I want to feel accomplished and proud of my past four years,” Kelley said. “I don’t want to overthink it. I just want to be happy — like, ‘Wow, I did what I needed to do.’ Making my family proud, especially my mom, means everything. She never got to go to college, so I feel like she gets to live that through me and be proud of herself and me.”