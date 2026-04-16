Baylor Veterans Coining Ceremony recognizes civilians

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

A small coin carried a big meaning last week at the Veterans of Baylor Coining Ceremony. The event recognized mentorship, service and the relationships that have shaped Baylor’s student veteran community.

The coining ceremony is a military tradition in which challenge coins are given as symbols of recognition, belonging and appreciation. The coins are used across all branches of the U.S. military.

Midland senior Cinthia Diaz, Veterans of Baylor president, said the university has shown up in many ways for its veteran community.

“At Baylor, we are fortunate to have faculty and staff who go beyond their roles, individuals who don’t just see students in a classroom, but who take the time to invest in them, show up, listen, advocate and create spaces where student veterans feel supported and valued,” Diaz said.

Newberg, Ore., sophomore Camille Modjeski, Veterans of Baylor engagement officer, gave some background information for individuals who may not be familiar with the tradition.

“Challenge coins are small medallionlike tokens, often adorned with the emblem or insignia of the presenting organization,” Modjeski said. “Challenge coins serve the symbol of membership, belonging and camaraderie, forging a strong bond among those who possess them.”

Modjeski said the coins also recognize individuals who go above and beyond expectations.

“Additionally, they are used to acknowledge an individual’s achievements, dedication or exemplary service,” Modjeski said. “Receiving a challenge coin is a great honor as it signifies that the recipient has played a special role, making a significant impact on their peers or the organization as a whole.”

Northumberland, Va., junior Nick Bradford, Veterans of Baylor vice president, said student veterans often balance multiple responsibilities while adjusting to college life.

“Many of the student veterans, the honorees, the faculty and staff work with are also first-generation college students, parents and full-time employees,” Bradford said.

For students, the ceremony also included a personal element, as they had the opportunity to recognize someone who impacted their time at Baylor.

Elk River, Minn., senior Alena Barnett, Veterans of Baylor treasurer, presented her coin to someone who had supported her journey as a student.

“It’s a huge honor,” Barnett said. “I decided to give my coin to my supervisor, Beth Benschoter. When I first got to Baylor, it was about a year in. She really helped me. We got really close.”

Barnett said Benschoter supported her throughout her time at Baylor.

“She was there for me, and we talked about everything together,” Barnett said.

She said deciding who she would give her coin to was not difficult.

“I don’t think it was hard at all,” Barnett said. “She was well deserving.”

Diaz said those relationships are at the center of what the ceremony is meant to highlight.

“When I arrived here at Baylor, I found the kindness that every staff and faculty member provided,” Diaz said. “It was something that I had never experienced before.”

She said that support is consistent and meaningful.

“If I would miss a class, they would check in on me,” Diaz said. “Here at Baylor, the professors do mean it.”

Barnett said that support is what has stood out most from her experience.

“It really gets people to understand the hardships that we face coming to Baylor,” Barnett said. “Being able to share that with somebody special truly makes that Baylor tradition come alive.”