How this Waco card store is taking customers down memory lane

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

From graded baseball cards to toys of all eras, Collect ‘Em Again is a sports card store located at 930 Austin Ave. Their location reopened its doors in August with a new name and face.

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12-5 p.m. The shop offers a variety of collectibles tailored for everyone, from kids to adults looking to take a trip down memory lane.

According to co-owner Kevin Ferguson, Collect ’Em Again is all about creating a place for the community to enjoy.

“We’re more about getting to know people, creating a community environment for everywhere where they feel welcome,” Ferguson said. “We’re in this to have fun; collecting should be a fun hobby.”

Katy junior Fernanda Camacho collects vintage Pokemon trading cards as a hobby.

“It’s good to have a space for anyone to want to join, I feel like if you do a space for only diehard fans, it’s gonna get a little gatekeepy,” Camacho said.

Ferguson elaborated on his new business partner, Ben Woody, and his role in the operation.

“He’s more the diverse partner where he knows toys, comics and a lot of the other stuff,” Ferguson said. “I’m more focused in on cards, I know a lot about the sports memorabilia, cards, stuff like that.”

The shop’s original name was Collect ‘Em Cards Comics and Collectibles.

“We switched the name to Collect ‘Em Again, kind of twofold, collect them again like you were a kid collecting, now you’re collecting them again,” Ferguson said.

With the rebrand, Ferguson decided to pay homage to his past business partner, who passed away shortly after the first opening in 2022.

“On our logo, you’ll notice that the C in Collect ’Em is a rooster head,” Ferguson said. “That was my partner’s nickname; it was ‘Rooster.’ So I had to throw a little bit out there to make sure he’s still visible within the store.”

The shop has become a hangout spot for people to browse or buy from their huge collections. From retro arcade machines to walls of comic books, it would take weeks for one person to see it all.

“We have some Baylor law students that come in here to decompress,” Ferguson said. “We’ve got some baseball players that come in and hang out with us and sift through cards.”

The prices seen inside will vary depending on age and the item’s significance.

“We have stuff anywhere from a quarter all the way up to a couple thousand with some of our more rare expensive comics and cards,” Ferguson said. “There’s something here for anyone from 1 year to 99 years old.”

The store also recently started hosting events. According to Ferguson, they have an event held on one Sunday of every month.

“We call it Trade Day, from noon to 3, we basically have a spot for everyone to come in and trade amongst themselves and talk in a community,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said they have more events coming soon to the community in August.

“We’re putting together a show called Collect ‘Em on the Brazos Card Show, which will be held at the convention center in the Brazos Ballroom,” Ferguson said. “We’ll have 100 tables for vendors and admission would be minimum of $5 for adults, and 15 and under getting in for free.”