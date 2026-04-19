Jones’ walk-off gives Baylor 3-2 win over Utah in series finale

By Carson Vercoe | Sports Intern

After splitting the first two games of the weekend, sophomore left fielder Sa’Mya Jones walked off Utah to secure a 3-2 Baylor victory in the series finale.

After dropping their previous three Big 12 series, the Bears (26-20, 9-9 Big 12) snagged their first Big 12 series win since March 15 as they look to end the season on the right foot.

“This series was a must-win series,” head coach Glenn Moore said. “It’s hard to win right now, so to be able to gain some momentum is huge.”

Utah (30-17-1, 6-11-1 Big 12) started the game with two singles and a sacrifice bunt, giving the Utes runners on second and third and an early chance to grab a run. However, sophomore pitcher Peyton Tanner settled back in and gave the Bears a clean inning with no runs allowed.

Baylor responded with some action on the basepaths of their own after a senior center fielder Brooklyn Carter single and stolen base, along with a walk from sophomore second baseman Faith Piper gave the Bears a runner on second and third. Despite this, the Bears found the same luck as the Utes, leaving the score tied at 0-0.

The Utes would strike first in the top of the third after center fielder Danika Wilson sent a drive to deep to right field for a two-run home run, giving the Utes a 2-0 lead.

The Bears cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third after an RBI single from senior shortstop Amber Toven.

The Bears continued to get on and loaded the bases for junior first baseman Leah Cran, but Cran grounded into a double play to end the inning.

After being retired in order in the fourth and fifth innings, the Bears got things going again in the bottom of the sixth.

Piper roped a single through the left side. Cran followed with a single but was thrown out trying to advance to second, giving the Bears a runner on third with two outs. Freshman third baseman Kaygen Marshall had a chance to tie the game but struck out to end the inning.

Despite the home run in the bottom of the third, Tanner pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and only five hits given up. Tanner had a similar performance in the first game of the series, when she went five innings and allowed one run on four hits.

“We’re seeing the kid that we knew she could be when we brought her here,” Moore said. “She’s starting to believe in herself.”

After two quick outs in the bottom of the seventh, freshman right fielder Gianna Gusman ripped a single into left field, hoping to spark a comeback. Carter managed to get back on base following a dropped third strike.

With runners on first and second, Jones slapped a hit into center field that scored Gusman and allowed Carter to score on a throwing error, giving the Bears a 3-2 win and sending Getterman Stadium into cheers.

“I’m so ecstatic right now and I’m just so proud of this team,” Jones said. “We came out here with a plan and executed it.”

The Bears will head down to San Marcos to take on Texas State (31-17, 11-7 Sun Belt) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bobcat Softball Stadium. That game will be streamed on ESPN+.

“The teams that we have in front of us can only help us win,” Moore said. “We need that kind of opportunity.”