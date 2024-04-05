No. 1 Baylor acro & tumbling wraps up regular season with win at No. 4 Oregon

Zach Babajanof-Rustrian | Sports Writer

No. 1 Baylor acrobatics and tumbling ended the regular season with a win against No. 4 Oregon by a score of 274.915 to 266.595 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

The Bears (8-0) earned their 35th straight win, a streak which started in 2021. They improved their overall record in the head-to-head series against the Ducks (2-3) to 24-13.

Oregon A&T head coach @coach_taylorsus spoke with me after the Ducks' loss to Baylor about the highlights, expectations, a graduating senior class and a quick turnaround. pic.twitter.com/UpwQsYz42q — Owen Murray (@OwenMurraySEA) April 6, 2024

To start off the meet, in the Compulsory event, Baylor earned a 9.55 in Acro, 9.85 in Pyramid, 9.90 in Toss and a 9.0 in Tumbling. Baylor was up 38.30 points to Oregon’s 37.20 heading into the optional portion of the meet.

Going into the second part of the meet with a 1.2-point lead, Baylor garnered a total of 28.55. The Ducks secured a total of 28.55, but the Bears were still ahead 67.50 to 65.75.

In the Pyramid event, the Bears put up their highest score of the meet with a 9.95 in the inversion heat. Baylor scored two 9.90’s in the synchronized heat and the open heat, earning a total of 29.75 in the event, while Oregon scored 29.55.

The Bears were up 97.25 to 95.360 after halftime. In the fourth event of the meet, the Toss event, the Bears had scores of 9.70, 9.55, and 9.60 to earn a total of 28.85. The Ducks scored a 9.60, 9.45 and 9.70 to get a total of 28.75. The Bears were up 126.100 to 124.050 going into the fifth event.

In the Tumbling event, Baylor had two high scorers with freshman top Emily Bott earning a 9.80 in the Aerial pass and freshman top Payton Washington getting the same score in the 6 Element Pass. The Bears amassed a total of 55.075 in the event compared to the Ducks’ 55.875.

In the Team event, Baylor jumped out to a score of 93.74 while the Ducks gathered an 86.67. The Bears earned their win after holding off the Ducks 274.915 to 266.595.

Baylor will now turn its attention to the NCATA National Championships as it heads to Fairmont, W.Va., from April 25-28. The Bears are seeking their ninth championship in a row.