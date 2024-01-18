New year, new me? The disappointing reality of New Year’s resolutions

By Mia Crawford | Photographer

Whether it’s weight loss, picking up a new hobby or quitting a habit, people around the world make New Year’s resolutions every year. Unfortunately, many of these life-altering “improvements” don’t even make it past February. In fact, only 12% of people ever feel accomplished with their resolutions. So, what is the problem with these well-intentioned pursuits of self-betterment?

Look, I am all for the 2024 vision boards and fun challenges we make with our friends. However, I am not for the pressure that always seems to tag along with our endeavors. Why is it stressful trying to follow through with our goals? The answer: We expect too much all at once.

It is important to note that the saying “dream big,” while optimistic, is not always realistic. The reason “January gym-goers” do not become simply “gym-goers” is that we as a society are not patient enough to see results. We live in a world that is constantly stimulated, and when we are not, we tend to move on.

This is not meant to sound pessimistic or cynical, but rather genuine and hopefully helpful. So, how exactly do we set New Year’s resolutions that we can actually follow through on?

1. Set specific yet manageable goals. Rather than setting goals such as losing weight, start by committing to a workout class you find fun or interesting. By setting goals that have direct targets, you can find more motivation to stick to your plans.

2. Create a plan. Find the best way to remind yourself of your goals, whether it is through setting reminders on your phone, having a friend who has the same goals to motivate you or leaving sticky notes around your room. Accountability is key.

3. Remember to be kind to yourself. An often forgotten but necessary step, remembering to give yourself a break when you need it, is vital to avoiding burnout in any area of life. Setbacks are natural and should not put a roadblock in between you and your goals.

4. Stop the comparison. Comparison is the thief of joy, and it is important to note that we are all different as humans. Comparing your journey to someone else’s, whether it be a friend or someone you follow online, will only lead to harm. Stay focused on your goals to better yourself.

2024 will be exactly what you make of it, and it is my hope that it will be one for the books.