What’s in and what’s out in 2024: Baylor edition

By Erika Kuehl | Staff Writer
It’s hard to imagine 2023 without long denim skirts and the resurgence of Adidas sneakers. These trends shaped our social media feeds and bank accounts, but they also affected our life at Baylor. With 2024 being barely a month in, here are the ins and outs for Baylor.
Ins:
- Scootering in Waco: Need a break from your classes? Go find the electric scooters scattered around 12th Street and grab a slice of pizza at Shorty’s Pizza Shack. Scooters are much faster than walking, but keep in mind that they turn off at 9 p.m.
- The Penland Crossroads: According to freshmen, 1845 at Memorial is out, and Penland is in. Maybe it’s due to construction — or the fact that Memo hasn’t refreshed its menu in a year.
- Reading The Lariat: A little self-promo never hurt anyone.
- Foster Pavillon: If you’re looking for weeknight plans, look no further than right across Interstate 35. The Ferrell Center’s cool younger sister just opened with the start of a new basketball season.
- Getting ready for class: Pajama pants to class are out this year. It’s time to change out of that sweatshirt you’ve been wearing for the past four days and put on a pair of jeans. ‘Tis the season of blowouts and beanies.
- Walking in Cameron Park: Although the current weather doesn’t promote it, walking is the perfect way to get your steps in while catching up with friends. There’s no better time to start if you’re behind on your New Year’s resolutions.
- Tote bags: Your North Face backpack is ruining your entire outfit. Although they are practical, 2024 is the year of fashion over comfort. Opting for a cute tote bag can elevate your look from middle school to working woman.
Outs:
- Scootering on Campus: The main excuse from electric scooter drivers is that they can get to class faster, but if you’re that late to class, you might as well not go. Let’s not forget the YikYak saga of the electric scooter driver getting hit by a sorority girl’s car. Baylor’s new scooter policy, which bans charging and storing scooters inside campus buildings, is a sign that campus scootering is so last year.
- Golden Gooses: I will never understand what compels people to buy these sneakers. They come already scuffed up, which is an interesting choice on its own. Whether they’re for status or clout, they’re outdated, and we need to rid of them.
- Reading The Rope: Enough said.
- Garden Level of Moody Memorial Library: Although the idea of the Moody Makerspace sounds great, half of the booths are gone. Last fall, the booths were the most coveted spot in the building. Now, it’s a ghost town. When was the last time someone asked you to study at the Garden Level of Moody?
- Apple Watches: Do you really need to see your Snapchat notifications on your wrist? It’s just all feeling “cheugy” at this point. I suggest investing in a real watch and relearning how to read a clock.