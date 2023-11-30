What to Do in Waco: Dec. 1-7

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

We’re heading into the last week of classes before finals season is in full swing. Here are some activities to do in Waco to take away some of the pressure of studying for exams — and to get you out of Moody Memorial Library for an hour or two.

Waco Wonderland | Dec. 1 – 3 | 5 – 10 p.m. | Heritage Square, 311 Austin Ave. | $10 admission | Food trucks, a Ferris wheel, a mistletoe market, reindeer and a tree lighting are coming to downtown Waco for the weekend.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Dec. 2 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Experience | Dec. 2 | 7 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S Fifth St. | $35 tickets | Experience a guided tour of the Dr Pepper Museum. Some have seen glowing orbs and mysterious figures haunt this Waco landmark.

Christmas on Fifth | Dec. 4 | 5 – 9 p.m. | Baylor campus | Ring in the holiday season with a host of holly jolly activities, including international Christmas carols, a Nativity scene, a vendor market and more, all culminating in the Christmas tree lighting at 8 p.m.

Baylor men’s basketball vs. Seton Hall | Dec. 5 | 8 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900 S University Parks Drive | Cheer on the Bears at home as they play to continue their undefeated season.

Bridge Street Farmers Market | Dec. 6 | 5 – 8 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, S MLK Jr. Blvd. | This weekly market is a branch of the Waco Downtown Farmers Market in East Waco. At a convenient evening time slot, the Bridge Street Farmers Market brings the fresh food of the Saturday market to a weekday.

Lights of West | Nov. 22 – Dec. 30 | 6 – 10 p.m. | 2818 Wiggins Road | $35 – 55 | This drive-thru light show in West features holiday favorites like Santa and his reindeer as well as scenes from the Bible. There is also a walkable light maze for those who want to take in the sights on foot.

Christmas at the Silos | Nov. 24 – Dec. 30 | Magnolia Silos, 601 Webster Ave. | Magnolia gets merry with lots of lights, holiday menu items and more.