Spice up your life with side quests

By The Editorial Board

Sometimes it feels like every day is the same, even when we’re in what seems like one of the most exciting times of our lives: college.

What we see in movies and TV shows makes college seem like every day is an adventure on its own, but the reality is that walking the same classes and seeing the same people week after week can begin to feel all too monotonous. Even the things we do in our free time can get repetitive if we’re not careful.

While routine can be healthy and comforting, it’s good to have something to give you a break from all the duties you’re tied to in life and to keep you on your toes. Even the duller parts of life, such as work and classes, can become fun simply by making side quests for yourself.

What in the world do we mean by “side quests,” you may ask? If you’re familiar with the gaming term, you’ve got the right idea.

Just like in video games, you can have side quests in real life, except these are ones you make specifically for yourself that get you excited. Even better, they could be something to get you out of your comfort zone or something you’ve never done before. Your side quests don’t even have to make sense, as long as you have fun with them. Depending on what your day looks like, you can get pretty creative with these. Believe me, TikTok has already jumped on this one.

For example, trying everything in your go-to dining hall is certainly a noble side quest. No matter how unadventurous you may be when it comes to trying a new dish, at least you can say you’ve tried it all. Hey, you might even find something unexpectedly delicious. Rate what you try for brownie points.

Another idea to add to your list of side quests is to prank your friends. Wherever you happen to be when the going gets dull, brainstorm some sneaky stunts to pull on your study buddies, your roomies or even your work pals. Just remember to keep it friendly, folks.

If you’re not into doing solo side quests, you can even get your friends in on the fun. Activities like people-watching, pretending to know people you’ve just met or making up a game to play together are prime options to fill the time between tasks in your day.

Also, keep in mind that side quests don’t have to be silly. They can be just as helpful and handy as they can be fun, such as improving a skill you’ve always thought was cool — maybe your artistic abilities or playing the guitar. Side quests can be used to help other people, such as volunteering to work for a cause you’re passionate about or even just being that bit of kindness to someone who needs it.

Ultimately, you want to keep in mind that your side quests should improve your quality of life, not deteriorate it. So, before you dedicate yourself to a bit of fun to distract you from the day-to-day, be sure it’s not only fun but also functional.

Although adopting side quests can seem like a rather insignificant thing to do, it certainly impacts how you look at life. One of the biggest benefits of this is that not only do you not get so bored at work anymore, but you also don’t look at life so negatively.

Sometimes it can feel like we get out of bed just to get our degree and pay the bills, but by having a little fun with it, you’re making your life a bit more exciting.

Remember, you’re the author of your own happiness. It’s no one else’s job to make your day more fun — only your own. So, if you find yourself growing to despise the humdrum of the daily grind, don’t let the negativity and boredom take over. Create a little game, task or challenge to keep yourself entertained.