Senioritis is the epidemic passed down from class to class

By Jessica Rajkumar | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

While making it to the final classification year at Baylor University might be a final achievement for some, it can come with downsides of motivation and pressure to continue on after undergrad. Many seniors who have tirelessly pressed on in their journeys have continued to succeed despite the many complications that may arise.

For the senior class, the past three years have been enough of a torment that they want to relax during their last year. Some students can afford this luxury, but taking their foot off the gas can inhibit their success later on in their careers. In my experience as a senior who is working a full schedule and two jobs, senioritis is a very imminent threat.

Senior year of high school, I faced the same feeling I am feeling now. I know many seniors face the choice of what to do after school, and they tend to lean toward whatever works within the bounds of limited time.

While this does not apply to all seniors, those who have been working tirelessly the past three years now have the chance to relax because they know they are set to graduate. However, it is important to note that while we are in the last year, we must not give up the tireless grit we have displayed.

I know the senior class has gone through so much with the adjustments of COVID-19, but we should not slow down simply because we can see the finish line. I encourage my fellow seniors to keep up good academic habits and practice healthy lifestyle choices to ensure that we can control our futures despite the setbacks we have faced.

Something that’s helped me reroute my habits is a new schedule. It can be waking up at an earlier time to do a self-care morning routine or waking up later to ensure a good night’s sleep in order to study later into the night. A new approach to a habitual routine can help you avoid boredom or a loss of motivation.

Seniors, it’s been a long four years, and they were very eventful. In the midst of COVID-19, we were capable of adapting to extreme circumstances that uprooted the world. It is essential to display our talent and our grit, and we can restore faith in the world. We have the skills and motivation to help our communities. We just have to finish strong.