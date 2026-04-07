First-year CB coach Modkins raises the bar for Baylor’s corners

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

Things look different across many of Baylor’s position rooms this spring, and the cornerbacks are no exception. Much of that change can be felt through first‑year corners coach Jeremy Modkins, a Marlin native who spent nearly a decade shaping defensive backs at TCU before coming back to Central Texas.

Arriving with a résumé full of high‑level production, Modkins returns to Waco with a track record that stretches deep. From coaching the late Jeff Gladney into an All‑Big 12 corner to helping Rice’s secondary post career seasons last fall. But his early impact at Baylor goes beyond technique.

His players describe him as a coach who is honest, energetic and deeply invested in their lives, and that connection is shaping the identity of a tight‑knit position group.

“He’s like family,” redshirt senior cornerback Reggie Bush II said. “He’s real. If you’re making a mistake, he’ll tell you what you did wrong and what you need to work on. He’s upfront and personal, and that helps me learn easier. It’s been really helpful to have a coach who I can just talk to, communicate with as a man.”

It’s the type of bond Modkins believes can elevate the entire position group.

“Those guys in the room are connected, whether it’s the new guys or the older guys who have embraced the new guys, so they’re very connected, and connected teams win. Those guys in the room have been outstanding,” Modkins said.

Beyond the relationships, Modkins is reshaping how Baylor’s corners play, with a renewed emphasis on attacking the ball — keeping eyes on it, playing through it and creating more chances for takeaways.

It’s a shift in mindset as much as technique, and one he believes can unlock the group’s playmaking ability.

“I think we have a really great chance to do some great things on defense,” Modkins said.

In 2025, Baylor’s defense struggled to find consistency, finishing near the bottom of the Big 12 while allowing 392.1 yards per game.

As the Bears look to raise their standard on the outside, Modkins has pushed his corners to tighten their technique and play with more urgency in coverage. The message has been consistent throughout spring: every rep matters, and every detail shows up on film.

“I want my guys on the outside to be consistent and disciplined within the techniques and assignments of what they’re doing,” Modkins said. “And when you turn on the tape, I want people to say, ‘Those guys play hard.’”

While it’s all business on the field, players say Modkins brings a different presence once the whistle stops. The same coach who demands precision in coverage and full‑speed effort on every rep is also the one cracking jokes in the locker room, checking in on guys throughout the day and making sure they feel supported beyond football.

“He’s really goofy. He likes to joke around. I love Coach Modkins, man,” redshirt senior cornerback Jayden Rowe said. “He brings love and care every day. He checks in on the guys every day, asking, ‘How was your day? How is the family?’ Off the field, he cares, but on the field, he cares, too. He’s going to push you to the limit and create adversity for you, so you have to push through it. He wants to see you reach your full potential.”