Republicans sweep statewide positions in 2022 midterms

In the 2022 Texas midterms, Republican candidates in the race for statewide positions — lieutenant governor, attorney general and railroad commissioner — maintained control.

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick (R-incumbent) was appointed as the projected winner of lieutenant governor, according to the Texas Tribune.

In the Texas state government, the lieutenant governor is the second-highest executive and presides over the Texas State Senate. The position is elected independently from the governor every four years.

Initially elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, Patrick will be entering his third term in the position.

Attorney General

Ken Paxton (R-incumbent) was appointed as the projected winner of attorney general, according to the Texas Tribune.

As the state’s top attorney, the attorney general is in charge of representing Texas in legal matters. The position is elected every four years.

Initially elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018, Paxton will be beginning his third term in the position.

Railroad Commissioner

Wayne Christian (R-incumbent) was appointed as the projected winner of railroad commissioner, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Railroad Commission is responsible for overseeing the oil and gas industry in Texas. The commission is composed of three separate commissioners elected to staggered six-year terms. One commissioner is up for election every two years.

Initially elected in 2016, Christian will be entering his fourth term in the position.