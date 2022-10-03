In case you missed it: Sept. 30-Oct. 3; Bears away from home

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

It was easy to be wrapped up in the “Go Gold” Baylor football game this weekend, but lots of other Bears were competing away from Waco.

Here is everything you may have missed over the weekend:

No. 7 Baylor Equestrian opens season with two road losses

After being knocked off 11-8 by No. 18 University of South Carolina on Thursday, No. 7 Baylor Equestrian suffered another loss, this one to No. 5 University of Georgia 10-8 Friday at the Georgia Equestrian Complex in Athens, Ga.

It doesn’t get any easier, as the Bears (0-2) stay on the road for a 10 a.m. contest against No. 1 Oklahoma State University Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center in Stillwater, Okla.

Day finishes top-10, Baylor cross country wraps up Gans Creek Classic

In its third event of the season, Baylor cross country completed the Gans Creek Classic on Friday, with the men in 13th place and the women’s in eighth at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.

Graduate student Ryan Day finished in ninth-placed with an impressive 23:51.4 8k race run.

After the Bears return home, they will head just down the road to Bryan-College Station to partake in the Arturo Barrios Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course, held on Oct. 15th.

Baylor soccer outlasted by Texas, 1-0

Baylor soccer edged in a tight 1-0 contest to the University of Texas Friday night at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin.

The Bears (2-6-2, 0-2 Big 12) will play its next two games from the comfort of Betty Lou Mays Field. They play host to the University of Kansas and the University of Kansas State on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

No. 17 Volleyball skirts past Kansas 3-2

Then-No. 13 Baylor volleyball outlasted Kansas, who received votes at the time, in five sets Saturday morning at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Center in Lawrence, Kan.

The Bears (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) dropped the first set, but responded with wins in three of the next four sets.

Up next, they return to Waco and welcome the University of Oklahoma for a match, scheduled for Wednesday, 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

The game will be broadcasted through ESPNU.

No. 16 Baylor football trails early, can’t overcome No. 9 Oklahoma State, 36-25

In front of the seventh-largest crowd in McLane Stadium history (47,979), Baylor football was defeated 36-25 by No. 7 Oklahoma State University Saturday afternoon. The Bears’ nine-game home winning streak was snapped by the Cowboys in the process.

Baylor now trudges into its bye week before jumping back into conference play for a Thursday, Oct. 13 matchup at West Virginia University.

Baylor men’s tennis continues ITA All-American Championship slate

Several Bears are competing in Tulsa, Ok. for the ITA All-Americans competition, which runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9. On Monday, the team hit the court for the first day of the qualifier draws.

The Bears will continue play on Tuesday morning. For live updates, keep up with the ITA website or the Bear scoreboard.

Baylor women’s tennis wiggles fall slate, awaits H-E-B Invite

Several of the Baylor women’s tennis athletes are competing in different solo events before the team regroups for the H-E-B Invite at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco.

Most recently, sophomore Anita Sahdiieva moved to the second round of the W25 Redding, Calif. Monday afternoon with a 6-2, 6-0 win.

The upcoming H-E-B Invite will run from Friday to Sunday.