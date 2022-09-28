Baylor Dance Company grants students space to spin into the spotlight

By Kaitlin Sides | Reporter

Since its beginnings in 2005, Baylor Dance Company has never been an average organization. The president, vice president and officers are all Baylor students and teach the team of 22 members, allowing everyone’s talents to be showcased.

All choreography is student-taught and perfected by the director who comes in on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Leelee Nelson, director of the BDC, is also a Baylor admissions counselor and has taught the BDC for the past three years. She is a Baylor graduate who was once on the BDC, and she said she knew she found a love for teaching after she taught classes at Joy’s Dance Studio.

“You just breathe dance,” Nelson said. “So getting to be a part of that experience for them as college students, and while they’re here on campus, I think is just really special.”

Each practice, the team spends one hour working on technique and another hour learning a dance combo. The dance combo is often taught by a different officer or veteran each week.

The president, vice president and officers of the BDC all work together to create dance combos to help each dancer shine.

Jennifer Gannon, president of the BDC, has been serving as president for the last two years and said it has been a rewarding experience, especially since she recently underwent surgery on her ACL.

“It’s given me the opportunity, even though I’m on the sidelines and rehab and recovery, it’s given me a great opportunity to grow in my leadership skills,” Gannon said. “Since dance has kind of been on pause, it’s definitely taught me to never take anything for granted.”

Gannon said she plans to return to the stage this spring for her final showcase with the BDC.

“I just love BDC,” Gannon said. “It’s a blessing to be on this team.”

Baylor Dance Company holds a two-day audition process every fall, and the company performs at many Baylor events, such as After Dark, the Homecoming parade and StompFest. They also put on their own spring showcase every year.

The Spring Showcase takes place toward the end of April and showcases the team and individual members of the company.

“They are so talented, and so it is so much fun just to get to get to watch them succeed and grow,” Nelson said. “And I feel like every practice, I’m always like, ‘OK, they’re amazing.'”