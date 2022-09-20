In case you missed it: Family Weekend

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

While No. 17 Baylor football and No. 14 volleyball competed at home, several other sports were on the road. In case you were too wrapped in Family Weekend, here is everything that went down:

Team Gold defeats Team Green in Baylor equestrian’s scrimmage

The Baylor equestrian team hosted its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage on Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center. Team Gold finished on top over Team Green, 11-10.

Baylor opens regular season play on Thursday, Sept. 29, against South Carolina at the One Wood Farm in Columbia, S.C.

No. 14 Baylor volleyball dominates Baylor classic

No. 14 Baylor volleyball defeated McNeese on Friday night to complete the sweep through of the Baylor Classic. The Bears also defeated Tulsa and Sam Houston State each in three sets. They have now won nine straight matches, including sweeps in the last eight.

Baylor now awaits its conference opener against TCU at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor cross country closed out Texas Tech Opener

Baylor cross country wrapped up the Texas Tech Opener Saturday morning, marking its second meet of the season. Graduate student Ryan Hodge and sophomore Cate Urbani lead the Bears in their respective races.

The group now looks toward their longest trip of the season, the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Mo. on Sept. 30.

No. 17 Baylor football regains confidence after 42-7 victory over Texas State

After a heartbreaking loss to No. 12 BYU in Provo, Utah, No. 17 Baylor football looked to redeem itself against Texas State University. The green and gold claimed a blowout 42-7 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday at McLane Stadium, and despite a choppy start, head coach Dave Aranda’s team found its stride in the second half.

Hoping to continue strong play, the Bears enter conference play next week as they hit the road to face Iowa State Sept. 24 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Baylor men’s golf concludes Fighting Illini Invitational tied for eighth

The Baylor men’s golf team shot better each day, ultimately finishing tied for eighth on Sunday in the Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Ill.

The Bears head to Dallas for the Trinity Forest Invitational, slated for Oct. 2-4 at the Trinity Forest Golf Club.

Baylor soccer edged by No. 19 SMU, 1-0

Baylor soccer fell to No. 19 SMU, 1-0, Sunday night at Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium in Dallas.

The green and gold battled, only allowing one goal in the 24th minute of action.

The Bears return to Betty Lou Mays Field for their Big 12 opener against Oklahoma on Friday at 7 p.m.