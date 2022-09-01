Baylor cross country opens season with mirroring second place finishes

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

The Baylor cross country team recorded twin second place finishes at its season-opening meet Thursday morning at the Tornado Watch Invitational in Round Rock. Head coach David Barnett said the event was a good entry point and that the group just needs some more time together.

“First races are great for getting a starting point, and I’m confident that once we get a bit more training in and add in a few more competitors on both the men’s and women’s side. We will be happy with our performances as the season progresses,” Barnett said. “Continuing to make the most of our opportunities is a priority as we keep on improving.”

Following a 30-minute late start, senior Ryan Day led the men’s team, as he was out front of the entire group for part of the race. Day finished in third place with a 15:40.0 5K time, followed closely by sophomore Drew Snyder, who finished eighth. Then came sophomore Devin Duran in 11th and freshmen Ethan Wrase and Caleb Ackman in 12th and 13th, respectively.

In total, the Baylor men tallied 39 points, a mark that was 20 points behind first-place University of Texas.

On the women’s side, the squad mirrored the men with a runner-up finish, and sophomore Cate Urbani placed third with a 5K time of 18:46.5. The other scoring runners included sophomore Hayden Gold in fifth, senior Sophia Leidner one spot behind Gold, sophomore Jordan Ledington in 12th and senior Chloe Gangnath in 15th. Sophomore Alaina Zamorano directly trailed Gangnath in 16th place.

The top-five women posted 37 points for Baylor, just 15 points behind the first place Longhorns.

The Bears get next week off and won’t compete until they travel to Lubbock for the Texas Tech Opener on Sept. 17.