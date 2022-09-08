A royal goodbye: Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth II

By Caitlyn Meisner | Staff Writer

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday in Balmoral Castle, her summer residence located in Scotland.

The queen, who ruled for over 70 years, was Britain’s longest reigning monarch. According to Buckingham Palace, she died peacefully, surrounded by her four children and several other family members.

Multiple foreign leaders have expressed their condolences through social media, including French President Emmanuel Macron and former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. The U.N. Security Council also stood in silent tribute to the queen.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson released a statement on Twitter about the queen’s death.

“This is our country’s saddest day because she had a unique and simple power to make us happy,” Johnson’s statement reads. “That is why we loved her. That is why we grieve for Elizabeth the Great, the longest serving and in many ways the finest monarch in our history.”

Current Prime Minister Liz Truss also released a statement on Twitter.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” Truss’ statement reads. “It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy.”

Prince Charles, the queen’s firstborn child, automatically became king when she died. He will now be known as King Charles III.

Stoke Poges, England, junior Pippa Tedford said the queen’s death is heartbreaking for her.

“This is a big change with a new prime minister and now king,” Tedford said. “The most heartbreaking was how sudden [her death] was.”

Dr. Darren Middleton, director of the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core and professor of literature and theology, is originally from Nottingham, England. He said he was sad but also intrigued to see the tributes and thoughts from around the world.

“We will not see the likes of Queen Elizabeth II again, really,” Middleton said.

League City senior Katherine Boulais said over the summer, she spent a month in London and was able to see how much citizens appreciated and celebrated Queen Elizabeth II.

“I think it will be a time of mourning for them probably,” Boulais said. “And also a lot of transition … on how things will change, because the way Elizabeth led the country versus how Charles will is going to be very different.”