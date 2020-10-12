What to do for Homecoming

By Camille Rasor | Arts & Life Editor

Homecoming isn’t canceled, even if the football game is.

This year’s homecoming was not expected to look as big and exciting as Baylor Homecoming festivities usually are, but with the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys now canceled, Baylor fans may be even more confused on what this weekend will hold. However, despite the pandemic, the university has quite a few activities planned for fans all over the world to enjoy.

Thursday

Singspiration: Baylor Alumni’s Homecoming Worship Service | 6:30 p.m. | Oct. 15 | Advanced registration required | Join Baylor alumni as they lift their voices in a virtual worship service.

Mass Meeting | 8 p.m. | Oct. 15 | Online | Mass Meeting is usually reserved for freshmen Baylor students to learn about the Immortal Ten. This year, the entire Baylor Family is invited to the virtual event.

Friday

The Art of Homecoming | All day | Oct. 16 | Downtown Waco | Downtown will be all dressed up for Baylor Homecoming, and a local artist will be painting a mural on a downtown storefront. For those unable to make it to Waco, a virtual tour of the mural will be available online.

Pigskin Revue | 6:30 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Online | For the first time ever, Pigskin Revue will be available for online audiences.

Pep Rally Celebration | 8:30 p.m. | Oct. 16 | Online / In-person for students | Instead of the annual in-person bonfire, Baylor will be hosting a virtual pep rally from McLane stadium. Students are invited to join in person (with face masks) starting at 6 p.m. for food trucks and socially-distanced activities.

Saturday

Downtown Waco Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Oct. 17 | 500 Washington St., across the street from the McLennan County Courthouse | Free

Pigskin Revue | 6:30 p.m. | Oct. 17 | Online | For the first time ever, Pigskin Revue will be available for online audiences.