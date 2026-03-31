Content creator Liza Wadsworth brings western lifestyle to Waco

By Julian Higuera | Reporter

Waco content creator Liza Wadsworth, aka @CowPonyProductions, has a portfolio filled with the life of the Texas frontier. From rodeos to horse competitions, Wadsworth, the face behind the camera, has a wide umbrella of expertise.

“I do photography, videography and social media for horse shows, horse trainers and pretty much anything in the Western industry,” Wadsworth said.

At the age of 21, Wadsworth has had years of experience as a multimedia content creator. Unlike most people her age, Wadsworth is both capturing shows and competing herself.

“When I go to these big shows, what I do is called ‘private hire media,'” Wadsworth said. “I’m probably the youngest doing it under my own company.”

Wadsworth started Cow Pony Productions in 2022 after years of experience with a camera in her youth. Her passion for photography began with her grandma.

“I’ve always loved horses, and my grandmother had a camera that she let me carry around on vacations,” Wadsworth said. “When I inherited that camera when she passed away, I started taking it to the barn and taking pictures of the horses and realized, maybe this could be a job, and it just kind of evolved.”

Growing up around western scenery, her mother was part of a rodeo drill team and rode trails as a pastime.

“It wasn’t until I was probably 15 or 16, I started taking lessons at a barn,” Wadsworth said. “I started showing stock horses and cow horses, and that’s when I really got into it and realized that I loved it and didn’t want to do anything else.”

Six years later, Wadsworth now competes working cow horses while doing content for similar events. Her gallery is available on her website, where she can be contacted for collaboration.

Her time in the industry has made her familiar with other talents, such as Jolee French, a Waco western artist who draws inspiration from Wadsworth’s photography and transforms it into paintings.

Wadsworth dedicated a section of her website to French to honor her paintings inspired by several of her photos.

“She is a phenomenal photographer, I really love getting to use her stuff,” French said. “She’s the real deal, she photographs competitions, she travels and competes herself.”