Review: Melanie Martinez’s ‘HADES’ delivers signature sound, monotonous movement

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

After months of anticipation and a steady stream of aesthetic teasers, Melanie Martinez has returned with “HADES,” a dark, synth-laced alt-pop project that leans heavily into the sonic and visual world she has spent years perfecting.

From the first track, it is clear: Martinez knows exactly what she’s doing.

The album is drenched in eerie electronic textures, layered harmonies and a haunting, almost mystical energy that has become synonymous with her brand.

Her ability to merge distorted, experimental production with undeniably catchy melodies remains one of her strongest musical assets. Much like her previous work, “HADES” feels immersive — less like a playlist and more like stepping into a carefully constructed universe.

And for longtime listeners, that familiarity is both comforting and frustrating.

Martinez has always excelled at creating a distinct artistic identity. Her music videos, visuals and conceptual storytelling elevate her work beyond standard pop formulas, and “HADES” is no exception. However, the album also reinforces a lingering question: How long can an artist thrive within the same creative framework without pushing beyond it?

Where “HADES” does feel refreshed is in its thematic focus. This project leans more heavily into ideas of money, power and political unrest, giving the album a sense of relevance grounded in the current cultural moment.

There is a noticeable shift away from purely personal narrative, though songs like “WEIGHT WATCHERS” briefly return to the introspective storytelling that initially defined her appeal.

Still, the album’s strongest moments are also its most predictable.

Martinez’s signature angst — once sharp and compelling — now occasionally borders on performative. For listeners who have grown alongside her music, the emotional tone can feel slightly overstated, even if the production remains engaging. It’s not that the sound has lost its quality — it hasn’t — but rather that its impact has softened with repetition.

At its core, “HADES” presents a paradox: Martinez is incredibly good at what she does, but she rarely strays from it.

That consistency results in a cohesive, sonically polished album that is undeniably enjoyable. At the same time, it leaves room for curiosity about what she might create if she stepped outside of the dark, stylized world she has so carefully built — perhaps exploring themes or sounds that feel less rooted in angst and more reflective of artistic evolution.

Even so, “HADES” succeeds in what it sets out to do. It is immersive, well-produced and distinctly Martinez. It may not redefine her artistry, but it reinforces it — and for many listeners, that will be more than enough.