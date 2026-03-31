Bluebonnets bring roadside attraction, road accidents

By Camille Kelly | Reporter

Bluebonnets are springing up all over the highways, Cameron Park and every grassy corner of Waco. While the iconic flower tends to attract roadside photographers, most people don’t know the risk they are taking when they stop.

This wildflower’s season tends to last from late March to early May, drawing a lot of attention as many crowd the fields for graduation photoshoots, picturesque picnics and Instagram-worthy content before the flowers fade with the summer heat.

Along with all the admiration these blooms attract, this time of year is also known for its increase in road accidents, especially during busy times such as graduation and student move-out day, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard.

“Bluebonnets are beautiful this time of year, and we know people want to get out and take pictures of them, but it’s important not to pull over on the side of the road or put your safety at risk,” Howard said. “Stopping on the highway is illegal. There are only certain situations where you can stop on the highway, and stopping to take a picture with a bluebonnet isn’t one of them.”

The main thing is to be safely parked off the roadway, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said. The DPS recommends people find a less busy back road, park safely and legally off the road and avoid crossing any private property lines.

“Our main concern is that the last thing we want is for anyone to get struck by a passing car or do an unsafe U-turn to go to the other side that would cause a crash,” Washko said.

In addition to protecting people, the DPS also supports education to protect the landscape. Although there are misconceptions and myths about laws regarding bluebonnets, it is still recommended that people not pick the flowers.

“I’ve always heard my whole life that you can’t pick bluebonnets,” Washko said. “It’s technically not illegal, but damaging state property or digging up plants can result in some kind of fine. The best thing we recommend is to get your pictures with them and leave them for the next person.”

Road accidents are not the only commonly overlooked danger surrounding bluebonnet season, according to Howard. The DPS also advises caution when stepping into the high grasses, as many venomous snakes common to Central Texas, such as rattlesnakes and copperheads, are out this time of year.

“Watch where you’re stepping,” Howard said. “You may be wearing nice shoes or shorts, but there are things in nature that can also cause infection, such as poison ivy, so be mindful where you are going and wear the appropriate attire for the grass you will be stepping in.”

Bluebonnet season is for everyone to enjoy; however, it’s important to make smart, safe choices during photoshoots and other activities. Some safer, off-highway places to find bluebonnets in Waco include Cameron Park, Whitehall Park, Woodway Park and near some local churches and schools, with respect for the privacy of those properties and arrival outside of school and church hours.