Practice safety, responsibility as bluebonnet season prepares to bloom

By James Laird | Reporter

Bluebonnet season is approaching fast, meaning many Texans can get out to take photos with the state flower. Bluebonnet season typically ranges from late March to early May, however, the peak season is in April according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center’s bluebonnet page.

While Texans can enjoy bluebonnet season in the spring, a long process has occurred to get to this point. Dr. Joseph White, herbarium coordinator at Baylor, said that the growing process begins in the summer and gets a little bit of help.

“They wait for most of those flowers to set seed, and what that refers to is when the plants dry out, the seeds have matured and then they begin to fall off the plant,” White said. “After that, they’ll then go in and start mowing right.”

White said that the mowing, done by the Texas Department of Transportation, is beneficial for minimizing wildfire risk in the summer and the wildflowers growing process. A second mow in the fall allows for the bluebonnet seedlings to get the sunlight they need. White said that it’s important to allow the flower’s growing process to happen.

“But also, don’t disturb the habitat until after the seeds have set,” White said. “And then afterwards, make sure that any of the grasses that grow up around them have been removed somehow, like by mowing, and then they’re quite happy.”

Doug Nesmith, environmental science lab coordinator, said while enjoying bluebonnet season, people need to be safe and follow the laws. Nesmith encourages bluebonnet-seekers to be cautious of traffic, private and state property.

“To be safe about enjoying these things, going onto state or public property is fine,” Nesmith said. “Make sure you’re off of any well traveled roads, not blocking traffic or impeding anybody in any way. And then, if it’s on private property, make sure you have permission from the property owner before you’re out there.”

Both White and Nesmith said that picking bluebonnets is not illegal, however, they advised against it because it disturbs the growing process of the flower.

“Anything we pick now or mow before the first of June may not have time to produce seed for next year, and the only way we get new bluebonnets is from the seed that is dropped from this year,” Nesmith said.

Nesmith recommended the Texas hill country and Ennis as good spots to find the flower for those looking for a perfect bluebonnet picture, but he suspects that this year may not have as big a bloom as past years. White said that it’s important that we honor the bluebonnet and take care of our state flower, as well as the other wildflowers.

“Bluebonnets wind up being the first of the sort of showy wildflowers, and then there’s sort of a parade of other ones,” White said. “So when you take care of the bluebonnets, guess what? You take care of the rest of those.”