Pedestrian killed in accident on I-35 in Temple

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

The Temple Police Department is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred at 5:11 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a call about an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the off-ramp of I-35 at exit 304. According to the Temple Police Department, the pedestrian was walking on the exit ramp when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene. The name of the individual has not been released, and no additional injuries were reported.

The TPD Traffic Reconstruction Unit is currently working to gather more information and reconstruct the accident.

Sydney McBride, TDP’s public information officer, provided further details, noting that the off-ramp leads onto N. General Bruce Drive. McBride also said that the investigation is ongoing. McBride said no witnesses came forward, but when the report is finalized, witnesses will be provided if necessary.

At this time, no further details about the individuals involved or the circumstances of the incident have been released. The TPD will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

The Temple Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward as the investigation progresses by calling 254-298-5500.