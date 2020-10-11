Oklahoma State game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

By Harper Mayfield | Sports Writer

Baylor’s homecoming football game against No. 7 Oklahoma State was postponed on Sunday, and has been moved to Dec. 12, almost a full two months from the original date. This decision follows the suspension of all football activities on Oct. 8.

“We are disappointed to postpone another game. However, the significant rise in COVID-19 cases has led to concerns of an outbreak and the decision to suspend team practice through October 17,” said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades in a press release sent out by Baylor’s athletic department Sunday night.

The game with Oklahoma State is now slated to be Baylor’s last of the season, and will still be played at McLane Stadium. Kick time and television information are still unknown.

“In situations like this, it is best to do all you can to break the chain of transmission to help mitigate the length of time for ongoing spread of the virus,” said Dr. Christopher J, co-founder and co-owner of Infection Control Education for Major Sports, one of the Big 12’s advisors in the COVID-19 situation.

“Though this is an unfortunate outcome, we remain determined to return to the field in the safest manner possible. Thank you to Commissioner [Bob] Bowlsby and Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder for their cooperation in rescheduling this matchup,” said Rhoades.