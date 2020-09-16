Waco Nutrition and Energy opens near campus

BrenShavia Jordan | Broadcast Reporter

A new smoothie and juice bar has made its way to town. Waco Nutrition and Energy opened August 6, and with the help of social media, primarily Instagram, it has begun to flourish.

Sadie Richardson and Aaron Reynolds met at The Healthy Place in Temple, Texas. Reynold was once a frequent customer at Healthy Place Temple and is now the owner of the location.

While working one day, he met Sadie, and they shared two major common interests — each other and nutritious drinks. They eventually became business partners running the location together.

With the two-year anniversary approaching for the Temple location, this couple has opened a second location in Waco. Reynolds and Richardson say learning a new city is different, but with the resource of social media, it has helped grow their customers.

“For marketing, we honestly use social media a lot,” Richardson said. “Instagram has been a new marketing tool for us. We don’t use Instagram in Temple.”

With a younger generation, the couple knew they needed a different approach. With Waco being a large city and the university close by, they knew it would be a great route to reach out to.

“Definitely being able to impact Baylor University,” Reynolds said. “Giving the college students a healthier alternative that’s affordable and it tastes good.”

The bar offers refreshing energizing teas and meal replacement shakes. Every product is made with Herbalife Nutrition ingredients, providing 21 essential minerals, nutrients and vitamins.

The correct amount of protein is also included in each cup. The teas have zero sugar and caffeine contents equivalent to two cups of coffee.

“The carb count is 13 grams, but there is also five grams of dietary fiber,” Reynolds said. “It’s low calories [and] high protein to give you everything your body needs.”

The teas were popular the first month from a post on the business Instagram page.

“Everybody loved the colors of it,” Richardson said. “They were like, ‘I don’t know what this is, but I want it.’”

Now the shakes have become popular, with flavors such as pineapple upside down and banana nut bread.

Giana Pirolli, a Lebanon, Conn. senior, makes frequent stops at Waco Nutrition and Energy and shared her excitement for the location.

“I am super excited having Waco Nutrition close to campus,” Pirolli said. “It is just a quick and easy healthy alternative to meals, or if you want it for a snack.”

The owners expressed their gratefulness for Instagram and optimism for the future.

“We are grateful for all who have stopped by, and we are looking forward to everybody else that comes in,” Reynolds said. “We appreciate Instagram and all yall’s post.”

Richardson and Reynolds are excited about their new venture in Waco and hope to continue expanding locations. The store hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.