Students embrace traditions, treats at Dr Pepper Hour

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

Sixty-five years later and Dr Pepper Hour still touches the hearts and stomachs of the Baylor family. This tradition has been a highlight for students, faculty and staff for decades.

Erick Campos, student catering supervisor said, “Dr Pepper Hour is everyone’s favorite hour.”

The Student Activities organization provides Dr Pepper floats for the Baylor community. Using over 65 gallons of the crowd favorite Blue Bell ice cream each Tuesday, Campos said Student Activity workers happily serve their community.

Students don’t have to worry about not fulfilling their cravings for sweets because every Tuesday at 3 p.m., Baylor provides free Dr Pepper floats. This sacred event is in Barfield Drawing Room inside the Bill Daniel Student Center.

Taking a break from class and soaking up the rich traditions, Eddy freshman Daniel Beck said, “Dr Pepper floats were a mythological thing that I’ve always heard from my older siblings and it was a great experience to come can get one for myself.”

Beck got to relieve the stress of school and just take an hour for fellowship and to savor a frosty treat admits the hot Texas weather.

Students who love the drink as well as the Baylor community can also join the Dr Pepper club. After attending only 10 Dr Pepper Hours, you can be officially inducted in the famous club. This prestigious achievement comes with free swag, invitations to VIP events and having your name engraved on the esteemed Dr Pepper Hour gold wall inside the SUB.