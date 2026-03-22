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    Monday, March 23

    SLIDESHOW: Volleyball vs UTSA

    Sam GassawayBy Multimedia No Comments1 Min Read
    Freshman libero Morgan Madison and sophomore outside hitter MJ McCurdy strategize during the Bears’ 2-1 victory over UTSA at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    • The Bears shake hands with the UTSA Roadrunners after their 2-1 victory at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.

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