SLIDESHOW: Volleyball vs UTSA

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor The Bears shake hands with the UTSA Roadrunners after their 2-1 victory at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Redshirt sophomore setter Harley Kreck strategizes with her teammates during the Bears’ 2-1 victory over UTSA at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Junior middle blocker Victoria Davis prepares to hit the ball during the Bears’ 2-1 victory over UTSA at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Freshman outside hitter Nadiya Johnson hits the ball past the Roadrunners' defense during the Bears’ 2-1 victory over UTSA at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Freshman libero Morgan Madison prepares to hit the ball during the Bears’ 2-1 victory over UTSA at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Freshman setter Isabela Haggard spikes the ball past the Roadrunner defense during the Bears’ 2-1 victory over UTSA at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Sophomore opposite Grace Carroll celebrates after scoring a point during the Bears’ 2-1 victory over UTSA at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Redshirt sophomore setter Harley Kreck opens the exhibition with a prayer during the Bears’ 2-1 victory over UTSA at the Ferrell Center on Saturday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Baylor volleyball multimedia Slideshow UTSA UTSA Volleyball