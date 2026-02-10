Waco celebrates love with festive Valentine’s events, specialty coffee creations

By Chloe Wilson | Intern

From a bookish Galentine’s Day gathering downtown to monthlong specialty coffees and creations, this year’s lovefest celebrations provide a variety of treats, events and celebrations.

Whether you are celebrating with your friends or have a special date planned with your partner, a three-day extravaganza awaits anyone seeking a proper way to spend the holiday of love.

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe

At the heart of downtown Waco, Fabled Bookshop & Cafe is planning a Galentine’s-themed event focused on friendship, literature and local community. The independent bookstore and cafe, located at 215 S. Fourth St., has become a hub for literary programming, social events and curated reading experiences in the city.

The Galentine’s Day event is expected to bring together readers, friends and singles for an evening centered on connection and creativity.

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, the beloved store will release an array of decorations for its annual celebration of friendship. This year’s pajama theme couples beautifully with the list of activities set for the evening. From an iconic “girl dinner” to blind book dates, the night is surely set to exceed expectations.

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe Communications Manager Kai Jackson is in charge of orchestrating the bookstore’s various activities.

“We’ve been holding this event for a few years now, and it has always been one of my favorites to put on,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the Galentine’s celebration is designed to welcome groups of friends as well as solo visitors looking to meet others with shared interests.

“[The event] brings together both groups of friends looking to celebrate each other, and singles searching to meet new people, which just all culminates in a night of extreme fun and engagement,” Jackson said.

The event also reflects a broader trend of Valentine’s programming expanding beyond traditional romantic celebrations to emphasize friendship and community connections.

Dichotomy Coffee

Just a few blocks away on 508 Austin Ave., Dichotomy is preparing for a busy Valentine’s Day weekend with seasonal drinks and specialty offerings.

Having recently shifted its attention solely to craft coffees and seasonal offerings, the downtown coffee shop has curated a few drinks on its menu aimed at both coffee enthusiasts and those seeking festive Valentine’s Day flavors.

The shop features a rooftop deck and a menu that blends specialty espresso drinks with menu classics. Dichotomy Coffee Barista Kyndall Lee Anderson spotlighted some of the year-round and seasonal drinks.

“The 1885 is definitely a fan favorite just because it’s so eclectic,” Anderson said. “The blend of Dr Pepper and coffee is definitely a shock to the system, but many people come back for more after their initial taste, and it has always seemed like a festive drink to me.”

Baristas and bartenders are expected to highlight limited-time Valentine’s beverages, giving customers a chance to try something new while celebrating the holiday weekend.

“I’d also look at the seasonal Wineberry Rose Latte — with its pink undertones and floral notes — and the Cordillera de Fuego, which has a fun blend of flavors like Tootsie Roll, blackberry and pomegranate,” Anderson said.

Couples’ events

Let’s not forget about the romance of the holiday. Waco is celebrating couples this weekend too, with a range of Valentine’s Day activities to fill their weekend. The candle-making event at Symphony Candle Co. invites couples and partners to embark on a hands-on activity to give each other a gift that will last more than a day.

Spend a romantic evening taking instruction from the company’s owners and connoisseurs and walk away with magnificent custom and toxic-free candles.

This candle-making class is only one of a collection of amazing date night ideas for this upcoming Valentine’s Day weekend. Other festivities include Love on the Lanes at Main Event, Bloody Valentine’s Masquerade Ball at The Performing Arts Community Center and the Mating Game 2026 at Cameron Park Zoo.