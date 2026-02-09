Here’s the tea: Review of Waco hot tea

By Camille Kelly | Reporter

Waco is bursting with coffee shops on every corner, but for the non-coffee drinkers with a whimsical side, finding the perfect tea place with both variety and bold flavor is a tall order.

In this review of Waco hot teas, categories are rated on a scale of 1 to 10 with my own tea-expertise commentary to help find the perfect cozy corner of Waco.

Be Kind Coffee

In last place, Be Kind earned a 5 out of 10 score, earning credit for quality flavor and presentation but losing speed to competitors on the basis of variety and tea quality.

They make a superb London Fog and also offer sweet, herbal flavors such as hibiscus berry and mango. However, when turning up the heat on this review, these teas are delicious, but not unlike simple teas that can be steeped and enjoyed at home for cheaper.

Starbucks

Following closely behind with a total score of 6 out of 10, Starbucks surprised me with the appropriately hyped “Medicine Ball,” or as it is really labeled on the menu, the Honey Citrus Mint Tea.

In addition to offering many classic flavors, such as London Fog and Earl Grey, what sets Starbucks apart is the bold, unique twist of flavors in this tea, which I believe would truly cure any cold. All that said, you don’t need to be sick to enjoy this steamy, refreshing flavor tea.

Dichotomy Coffee

Dichotomy is known for its cozy, artistic atmosphere and coffees, but their selection of hot teas is highly underrated. They offer a large selection of green, black, white and herbal teas.

For a seasonal twist on classic teas, try their current Wineberry Rose hot tea, or the same tea-like flavoring in the limited-time Wineberry Rose Latte. Overall, the range of selection and aesthetic mugs earn this shop a solid 7 out of 10.

For Keeps Coffee & Bakery

Tied with Dichotomy at 7 out of 10, For Keeps Coffee & Bakery keeps it classy with loose-leaf tea options made fresh and in a steaming mug, earning them the award for best presentation.

There is also a decent variety of flavors to choose from, including moroccan mint, earl gray, turmeric ginger, hibiscus berry, blueberry rooibos, english breakfast, jasmine green and the sweet and spicy cinnamon plum. Best of all, these classic, freshly steeped teas are sure to pair well with one of For Keeps’ fresh-baked goods.

Zuke’s Tea Bar

Coming in at a strong 8 out of 10, we have the winner for variety and bold flavors: Zuke’s Tea Bar. From black teas galore with special syrups, sugars and flavorings to the green, white and oolong staples, there are endless flavor combinations to enjoy or purchase by the bag.

You can customize your sweetness level, and the bold teas are steeped to be vibrant and spicy, making these teas the perfect cups to warm you up.