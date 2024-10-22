Where to get a fall-flavored drink in Waco

By Shane Mead | Reporter

As the weather cools, the air crisps and the leaves turn to those beautiful autumn colors, what better to celebrate the season than by enjoying a warming beverage? Of all the spots in Waco that get into the fall spirit, let’s take a look at a few places that may have flown under your radar.

Zuke’s Tea Bar

Union Hall is home to many small food and drink vendors, so it’s possible you’ve walked right passed Zuke’s without batting an eye. But this trendy, family-owned loose-leaf tea bar doesn’t disappoint when making their seasonal additions.

Their already extensive menu, consisting of a diverse tea selection, expands in the fall with a pumpkin spice latte (iced or hot), brown sugar pumpkin spice matcha and cranberry black tea. A spot friendly to both tea enthusiasts and casual sippers, the passion for tea behind the counter makes Zuke’s a spot to consider in satisfying that fall craving.

Glory Bell Coffee

In spring of 2023, Glory Bell Church opened a coffee shop right next door to their sanctuary. The shop’s huge, homey interior with string lights stretching across the ceiling provides plenty of room for customers to enjoy their drinks privately or in a group. Its quiet and peaceful atmosphere make it just the spot to enjoy a drink and finish homework.

The coffee shop features five autumn drinks, though it’s just their second fall being open. Whether you’re looking for classic pumpkin pie flavors or a tasty apple-cinnamon combo, Glory Bell will have you covered. The shop’s entrance display of cupcakes for customers to take at their liking adds quite the friendly touch.

Lighthouse Coffee & Wine

Since this spot doubles as a coffee shop and cocktail lounge, it’s hard not to find a timely beverage no matter the occasion. This dainty shop provides a quiet place to study with fun places to sit, including bar-style seating looking out on Washington Avenue. Not only will customers be able to find something that suits every palate, they have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful fall weather in Waco with the shop’s outside seating.

With its fully customizable coffee and tea menu, Lighthouse gives customers the opportunity to mix and match with house-made syrups. Its seasonal syrup menu consists of flavors like autumn spice and toffee nut. Additionally, Lighthouse boats signature coffee cocktails, typical alcoholic beverages and wine. The array of different drinks offered makes Lighthouse a unique spot in the search for seasonal beverages.