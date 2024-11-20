Read your bookworm’s mind: Gift printed presents this year, Fabled says

By Katherine Hatcher | Staff Writer

Fabled Bookshop & Cafe may very well be Santa’s workshop during this time of the year, as told by Elizabeth Barnhill.

This book buyer, who is responsible for selecting and purchasing books for the bookshop, spoke Wednesday about what books to buy for loved ones this Christmas at the monthly meeting of the Baylor Club’s Newcomers and Neighbors of Waco. This club consists of a group of ladies that meets to offer friendship and community to women in McLennan County.

The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Here, the ladies heard Barnhill’s recommendations of the best books from this past year and were also presented with the opportunity to purchase these books.

“It inspires them to read, and if they hear about a book that they love … it also helps with finding Christmas presents to different people in their lives,” Barnhill said.

In order to find the perfect book this Christmas season, Barnhill said Fabled offers free appointments to direct customers as to which books they should buy. In these meetings, Barnhill talks about what books people like and offers a multitude of choices based on only authors, books, genres, topics and more.

“I recommend my favorite books as well as [our] website. You can meet with me and I can help you pick out books for yourself or for others,” Barnhill said.

Fabled’s Communication and Events Manager Kai Jackson said that these appointments are incredibly helpful, especially at Christmas time.

“I have an uncle who likes fish, and we will find the perfect book for him, or even some of our merchandise that would pair well with a book as a good gift or a stocking stuffer,” Jackson said.

Even though most stereotypical dads are not on Goodreads every day, Barnhill said that there are books for even them to enjoy.

“‘Red Notice,’ by Bill Browder, is a really good dad book,” Barnhill said. “Hampton Sides is a great author for dads. His last book is ‘The Wide Wide Sea’ about James Cook.”

Along with fathers, Barnhill said she had recommendations for books that almost all mothers love.

“For mothers, I would recommend ‘The Women’ by Kristin Hannah,” she said. “‘All the Colors of the Dark,’ is also another beautiful book.”

When it comes to buying books for fellow college aged students, Barnhill said that a popular fantasy is ‘A Song to Drown Rivers.’ In addition, she said that, ‘Impossible Creatures,’ is a fantastic book for middle schoolers; however, many college students enjoy it too.

“It’s sort of like a Harry Potter meets a Tolkien adventure,” Barnhill said.

Specifically for female college students and all women in general, Jackson said she will be shopping at one of their displays that they have in the shop for her own sisters.

“We’re all rom com readers, and so we have a display up right now called ‘Under The Mistletoe,’ and it’s just all the cheesy Christmas rom coms,” Jackson said.

Along with speaking at the Newcomers and Neighbors event, Barnhill said free events for college-aged students. One of their most popular is an online book review that they do every quarter.

“Usually about 1,200 people tune in from all over the world on Zoom and we talk about the very best books coming out that season,” Barnhill said.

Barnhill said that people can find book ideas on her Instagram at wacoreads and at Fabled’s Instagram. If people are unable to make it into the shop this Christmas season, Jackson said they should attend their “Onyx Storm” midnight release party that is happening on Jan. 20 and 21.

“We’re partnering with a local tattoo artist to do a pop up tattoo studio at the bookshop during the event, and it’s gonna be a ton of fun,” Jackson said.

Barnhill said that she loves helping people find books for themselves or others and not to hesitate to stop by the bookstore.