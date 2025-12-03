Baylor Theatre brings robots to life in sci-fi classic ‘R.U.R.’

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

Baylor Theatre is bringing the 1920 futuristic world of Karel Čapek’s R.U.R. (Rossum’s Universal Robots) to life on the Mabee Theatre stage. Known for introducing the word “robot” to English, the play imagines a world where artificial workers serve humanity — until the robots rise against their creators, forcing audiences to confront questions about ambition, artificial intelligence and what it means to be human.

Directed by MFA student Kiley Towne, the production combines inventive design with thought-provoking ideas. Towne said her favorite part has been seeing the actors become robots on stage.

“Not every day do actors get to do such a fun, interesting, wacky, science fiction play,” Towne said. “Just thinking about this science fiction world that we can bring to a stage in a theater … it’s been a blast.”

Towne said she hopes the audience leaves pondering the relationship between technology and humanity.

“This play leaves you with many questions about artificial intelligence, creation and what it means to be human,” she said.

Tomball senior Justin Long said he has spent months designing the set pieces that built the world.

“I made a model for the show and then did all this drafting and then gave it to the amazing scenic team who helped build it, and then developed it into what it is now,” Long said.

Collaboration has been key, especially with interactive set pieces and lighting, Long said. He reflected on the collective effort behind the art.

“I made a model, but that’s not the art — the art is what the audience is actually seeing,” he said.

College Station senior Miguel Hernandez, an actor who plays the role of Hallam Meyer, said Towne’s direction shaped his performance.

“I worked really close in terms of what she provided with the vibe of the show,” Hernandez said. “We work together to showcase that.”

Hernandez said Towne’s direction set expectations for both intensity and precision throughout the play.

“She wants a certain level of tension, a certain level of performance in each moment,” he said. “I think she did very well in giving us notes.”

Hernandez also emphasized the intense work that goes on behind the scenes.

“We rehearsed from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. every single day,” he said. “We also do work outside of rehearsals, like memorizing lines.”

“R.U.R.” opened on Wednesday evening. The play will run through Saturday with shows at 7:30 p.m., and a 2 p.m. showing on Sunday at the Mabee Theatre in Hooper-Schafer Fine Arts Center. Tickets are available through the Baylor Theatre box office or online.