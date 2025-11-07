Cooking for a cause: Chi Omega, Alpha Tau Omega to host chili cook-off

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega are pairing once again to bring the heat to Baylor’s campus with their Chili Cook-off and Bed Races (CCOBR). The event will kick off Friday from 6-9 p.m., on the Quadrangle and 5th St.

This event has been happening for years and has become a Baylor staple. Benefitting Make-A-Wish and Cohope, the event hosts a chili competition, as well as bed races — a race where participants ride hospital cots into an obstacle course.

“I love the bed-racing bracket,” Magnolia, Ark., senior and Chi Omega president, Olivia Claire Smith said. “It is so exciting to see the competition that comes about and the creative costumes people will come up with. Initially, it seems pretty simple, but there is a ton of skill involved and it is really impressive to watch. I have loved getting to be on a team in the past, but it is equally as fun to watch and cheer on my friends.”

Make-A-Wish is a nonprofit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses, according to their website. Cohope was founded after ATO alumnus Coho Menk suddenly passed just days after graduating from Baylor. The organization strives to serve children in the U.S. by promoting health and overall well-being, according to the Chili Cook-off and Bed Races Instagram.

“Chi Omega has been partnered with Make-A-Wish since 2002, and it is such a special way for our members to have a tangible impact on the Waco community,” Smith said. “Each wish is granted through fundraising by donors and volunteers, and profit from CCOBR is one way Chi Omega serves to participate in this fundraising. We are fortunate enough to be able to see the impacts our chapter has made through raising money for Make-A-Wish, and being able to hear from Make-A-Wish families and participate in Wish Grants makes it all the more”

The cook-off will feature a variety of chili recipes from student groups, organizations and local vendors. Attendees will be awarded prizes for the best chili and fan-favorite recipe. Meanwhile, the bed races will add a competitive twist to the day’s festivities, as teams decorate cots, wear costumes and compete for speed and creativity.

“Chili Cook-Off is fun; I love getting to see people enjoy all that CCOBR has to offer,” Smith said. “Another special aspect is getting to hear from a Make-A-Wish family at the event. We will host a child and his/her family that has had a wish granted and hear their stories and how Make-A-Wish has changed their lives.”

In previous years, the event has drawn large crowds of students and families eager to watch the races and taste the chili. Both organizations said they’re expecting another strong turnout this year.

“I went last year, and it was one of my favorite memories of freshman year,” Richmond, Va., sophomore Elinor Daniels said. “I definitely want to go again, and I love the cause it supports.”

The Chili Cook-Off and Bed Races are free to attend, and donations will go directly toward supporting Make-A-Wish and Cohope.

“Come watch bed-racing, try some chili and get some treats from our other vendors,” Smith said. “We can’t wait to see everyone at the Quad and 5th Street this Friday.”

Whether you’re racing, cooking or cheering from the sidelines, Chi Omega and Alpha Tau Omega are inviting the Baylor community to come hungry — and ready for some heat.