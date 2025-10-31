Sophomore combines skill, passion, family in jewelry-making business

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

What began as a creative pastime during middle school has turned into a heartfelt business for San Francisco sophomore Sivan Katzav, who designs and sells handmade jewelry through her small business, Liana Faith Boutique.

The name is a combination of her and her mother’s middle names, and represents the heart behind the business: a shared love for art, connection and meaning.

“We’re super close,” Katzav said. “My parents got divorced … when I was four. My mom and I just lived with each other for 10 years, and so, we’re like sister-level close. Kind of like ‘Gilmore Girls.’”

Katzav, a Baylor Health & Science Studies major, said her mom encouraged her to start selling her jewelry after noticing her passion for design. What started as gifts for friends and family grew into a collection filled with dainty gold chains, custom charms and timeless statement pieces.

“It started when I was 13 years old,” Katzav said. “I bought all the supplies and I tried a few times, but I kind of gave up on it, and it was just sitting in my closet. And then, during COVID, I was so bored, and I was like, ‘What can I do right now?’ And I tried again.”

Liana Faith Boutique features a mix of minimalist and vintage-inspired designs from pearl drop earrings to personalized necklaces, all handcrafted by Katzav in her apartment between classes.

She said the creative process is often a mix of intuition and experimentation.

“There have been times where I’ve drawn it out, but I kind of just like to see everything in front of me and make it,” Katzav said. “So I have my wires and my gold findings, and then I have my beads, pearls and charms. I lay them out in front of me and I’m like, ‘OK, what do I want to make?’”

The business really took off when her schools started reaching out for pop-ups.

“I transferred to my high school sophomore year, and that was when I did my first pop-up,” Katzav said. “I’ve done a few now, but that first one was great because I feel like I met a lot of people and people got to know me, which was really cool. I was just already like, ‘Oh, I’m the new girl and no one really knows me,’”

After graduating from high school, Katzav decided to go to Baylor, and they supported her, too. Katzav said her favorite event so far has been selling at Kappa Alpha Theta’s annual CASA Cookout philanthropy event.

“I loved doing CASA; I thought that was so much fun,” Katzav said. “Even though I wasn’t there for half of it because I was doing things at CASA, it was so cool because there were all these girls coming up to look at the jewelry.”

Her friends are also impressed by her talent and say that her jewelry is truly special.

“It’s so fun to watch her create,” Las Vegas sophomore Denisse Alarcon said, “Obviously, she’s my best friend, but I’d support the business even if she wasn’t. I love all of the jewelry, and I’m so proud of everything she makes.”