Alpha Delta Pi ‘haunts’ for a cause

By Marisa Young | Staff Writer

The glow of string lights and the spirit of autumn filled Fountain Mall Friday as Baylor’s Alpha Delta Pi chapter hosted its annual philanthropy event, Haunt.

Attendees at the event explored various vendors offering food, axe throwing, jewelry making and caricature paintings, and enjoyed live music from local Baylor artists such as Little Cat. A pumpkin patch and glowing string lights also made for a festive photo opportunity.

According to their national headquarters website, the mission of Alpha Delta Pi is “to provide women with a meaningful lifelong member experience that empowers them to reach their full potential through leadership, educational, philanthropic, and social opportunities.”

The Zeta Chi chapter at Baylor seeks to fulfill this mission by raising funds for its philanthropy, the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House is an independent, nonprofit organization that supports families with children who are ill or injured by providing financial support for meals and lodging. According to their website, the chapters of Alpha Delta Pi have collectively raised more than $2,090,000 for this philanthropy since their partnership began in 1979.

Haunt is one of the ways Alpha Delta Pi raises funds for the Ronald McDonald House at Baylor. Vendors such as Bitty and Beau’s, Zapped Jewelry and King’s Wings donate portions of the proceeds they make at the event to the national fund. Additionally, Haunt serves as an opportunity for students to gather, welcome the fall season and meet their local members of Alpha Delta Pi.

Rosenburg sophomore Lorin Aleria said she enjoyed the festive atmosphere Haunt brought to Fountain Mall in the midst of midterm season.

“It’s a very chill vibe, which I definitely need after a tough week,” Aleria said.

Aleria said she did not know what to expect when coming to the event, but she felt immediately welcomed upon arriving.

Flower Mound freshman Lauren North shared a similar experience and said she appreciated the vast amount of activities Haunt offered.

“We’ve been here just walking around to the different stations and meeting people,” North said. “Everybody here is super sweet.”

To connect with the local chapter or to help contribute to the Ronald McDonald House, students can visit Baylor Alpha Delta Pi’s Instagram: @adpi.baylor.