First-year students ‘cap off’ year with ice cream, games, fellowship

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

Freshmen and first-year students commemorated their first year at Baylor at Cap it Off Monday night on Fountain Mall.

Hosted by New Student Programs, the event featured first-year students in their line jerseys and slime caps and included photo opportunities, a wall to sign, complementary ice cream and games.

The event also included an appearance from University President Linda Livingstone and first gentleman Brad Livingstone in front of Rosenbaum Fountain as they congratulated students in nearly finishing their first year.

Pearland freshman Amaya Rodney said the event was the perfect culmination of her first year at Baylor.

“What better way to celebrate than get some ice cream and show out your new Baylor spirit?” Rodney said.

For Round Rock freshman Kartikeyan Rajaram, the ice cream was the highlight of the evening.

“You got to pick your flavor and there was vanilla, blue monster, cookies and cream and some other flavors, too,” Rajaram said.

There were five distinct food trucks, each of which served a selection of flavors of ice cream. Some were basic, like chocolate and vanilla, while others were more niche, such as blue monster and Mexican chocolate. No matter what flavor was chosen, each scoop of ice cream was served in a mini slime cap.

“I had a Baylor hat, but I lost it and it kind of looks like that, so I’m going to keep it for memorabilia on my desk,” Rajaram said.

New Student Programs featured its event through the Baylor Newsletter and on a banner at Fountain Mall, but many students heard about this event through word of mouth, including Austin freshman Kyle Weaver.

“I heard about it from some friends and decided to take a study break to go get some free ice cream and enjoy some quality time with other freshmen,” Weaver said.

Intended as another way for Baylor students to feel supported and seen on campus, the event also included games such as cornhole, Spikeball and 9 Square. Rodney said the event was another reminder of care he’s felt from others during his freshman year at Baylor.

“They really care about you, and they want the best for you and for you to be successful and really feel like you’re a part of the community,” Rodney said.

The Livingstones encouraged students to continue to engage in their second year at Baylor events, such as the new sophomore retreat, Rooted. More information can be found on the New Student Programs website.